Investing in our future: Three N.J. young men honored for their academic success by community foundation & Brian Agnew

Brian Agnew is the Scholarship Chair, and Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of Sphinx Minerva Group.

This scholarship is helping underrepresented students achieve their potential.” — Brian Agnew

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Fund, Inc. has awarded scholarships to the winners of the Marion B. Frederick Scholarship. The scholarship program is aimed at male students that excel academically and are also passionate about volunteering and community service. This scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating, African-American, male who attends high school in Essex County, NJ.

Typically, one recipient is awarded this scholarship, however, this year the foundation has extended the winnings to include two additional scholarships. All recipients are African American young men, with stellar GPA's, a long history of community service and a deep commitment to academic success. The Marion B. Frederick Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 was awarded to Johnnie Brooker (Saint Peter's Preparatory School, Jersey City --East Orange, NJ resident) and Nolan Lee (Columbia High School, Maplewood, NJ). Additionally, the Marion B. Frederick Book Award in the amount of $500 was awarded to Prince W. Appiah (Eagle Academy for Young Men of Newark, NJ).

The Foundation has committed itself to investing in young people at all levels. At the heart of everything we do as men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., is our commitment to improving the educational performance, self-confidence and life experiences of young black men," said Mark J. Hassell, Chairman of Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation. When we award our scholarships, it is more than just providing financial assistance to young men, it is a tangible representation of our belief in their abilities and our commitment to helping them achieve future success," he added.

“Winning this scholarship was an incredible honor and I hope this will be an example for other young men to see the impact of hard work, dedication and perseverance”, said Johnnie Brooker who will attend Marquette University majoring in Journalism and Political Science this Fall.

“The Marion B. Frederick scholarship relieves some of the stress that I felt because of the increasing costs of pursing a college degree”, said recipient Nolan Lee. “I am grateful to the Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha, Dr. Brian Agnew and Mr. Mark Hassell for stepping up and serving as role models for me to look up to”. Lee also expressed a great deal of excitement as he packs and prepares for his freshman year at Hampton University, majoring in Biology.

Through the generous support of the members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, combined with invaluable community support, the Foundation has been able to provide more than $200,000 in valuable programming and financial resources to local students at the middle school, high school and college levels, to support their efforts and encourage them to pursue higher education.

Given the recent public impact of social, cultural and health-related events, it reiterates the importance of our commitment to the academic success of young men, particularly of color, throughout our communities”, said Brian D. Agnew, Scholarship Chair.

A third Essex County resident, Prince Appiah received the Marion B. Frederick Book Award to assist with expenses at Davidson College in North Carolina, where he intends to major in Biology and Public Health.

“This is a labor of love and words will never do justice to the fulfillment our Board and donors get in knowing we have played a small role in the growth and development of our next generation of leaders. Through this engagement we have planted the seeds in future lawyers, community activists, doctors, college / university educators, and the next wave of elected officials," added Agnew.

About The Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation

The foundation was founded in 1986 by a group of men who were members of the Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., who recognized the need to support African-American youth by providing scholarships to the Greater Essex County community.

The mission of the Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation is to promote, enlighten and advance the educational opportunities for minority men in Essex County, NJ. In addition to the Marion B. Frederick Scholarship, the AAL Scholarship and Educational Foundation also awards other scholarships, such as the Sydney Johnson and Arthur Williams Scholarship, awarded to two (2) Essex County College students who study science, technology, engineering and mathematics; and the Bro. Michael Muchioki Memorial Scholarship, given in memory of journalist Michael Muchioki to a high-performing undergraduate, member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

About the Scholarship Chair

Brian D. Agnew is the Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of Sphinx Minerva Group. This boutique leadership and management consulting firm provides support to for-profit and non-profit organizations. As an experienced leader in campaign planning, the economics of higher education, crisis management, and diversity and inclusion efforts, Dr. Agnew has held a variety of leadership positions. Throughout his career, he has been fortunate to lead dynamic teams of fundraising, communications, and finance professionals to unprecedented success, raising more than $100 million to enrich the experience, access, and quality of higher education and patient care across the nation. Dr. Agnew has received many awards and recognitions for his work, most notably he has been named among Diversity MBA Magazine’s Top 100 Executives Under 50, received the NAACP W.E.B. DuBois Leadership Award, and was named an NJ Biz 2019 Forty Under 40 Award Winner.

To make a donation or for more information about the various scholarship programs, or to support Essex County youth, please visit www.theaalfoundation.org.