Larky Strengthens Its Advisory Board With the Appointment of Veteran Community Banking and Payments Expert Doug Leighton
EINPresswire.com/ -- Doug Leighton, a financial industry sales leader with 20+ years of experience at Visa and beyond, has joined the advisory board of Larky. Larky is an innovative fintech company that helps financial institutions connect with account holders at the right time and place.
"Doug's in-depth knowledge of the industry, paired with his insight into the future of fintech, is a powerful combination that gives him a unique perspective," said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. "We're excited for him to be a part of our advisory board and look forward to continuing to improve on our partnerships with community financial institutions thanks to his expertise."
Doug Leighton has been in the financial industry since 1986. He served a 20+ year tenure at Visa as a sales professional and head of community accounts. During his time with Visa, Leighton accumulated deep knowledge and experience in helping community financial institutions succeed.
His current ambition is to advise fintechs that support the segment of community-based financial institutions. Leighton seeks to enable greater diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the segment. These goals align perfectly with Larky's mission to create better connections between financial institutions and account holders.
Leighton will help steer the fintech company on their journey to provide market-leading solutions that connect financial institutions with account holders in the right moments. Leighton can provide actionable advice on making the best value proposition for all involved stakeholders.
This partnership is expected to further solidify Larky's position as a leader in engagement technology, allowing financial institutions to create additional valuable relationships that move the industry forward.
About Larky
Larky, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company, builds platforms that maximize engagement and tailored communications. Larky helps banks, credit unions, universities and media companies connect with their account holders at the right time and place. The Larky Nudge® code library and their private label mobile banking app engagement platform create and power relevant right-place/right-time communications.
