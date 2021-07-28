CSA Research Localization Intelligence Analyzer, powered by LocHub, Improves Website Effectiveness for Global Customers
New service measures and analyzes best practices and competitive differentiators across a broader sample of websites for a customer-focused digital experienceBOSTON, MA, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many businesses want to delight customers around the world with a top-notch digital experience in their own language. However, a lack of knowledge and objective insights hampers their ability to convert their intentions into an effective experience and leaves their international customers with a sub-par experience. Now, global organizations can improve the global online customer experience with a new data product by CSA Research, the Localization Intelligence Analyzer, powered by LocHub. The Localization Intelligence Analyzer connects LocHub’s observed and crawled data to the research firm’s historical repository of data and insights; helping companies make strategic decisions that too often have been informed by anecdotal evidence and gut feel.
“LocHub uses the latest analytic and diagnostic software to provide near real-time intelligence. Think of it as a centralized, and user-friendly visual dashboard that offers a localization scoring system and points out errors you can address and remove. It’s as easy as inserting the URL of the website you want to crawl,” comments Rikkert Engels, CEO and founder of LocHub. “CSA Research’s Localization Intelligence Analyzer, powered by LocHub, allows global organizations to benchmark their performance and contextualize it based on a variety of factors to understand where they stand compared to their peers on multiple axes.”
Organizations use the data and analysis from the Localization Intelligence Analyzer powered by LocHub for:
• Tactical Analysis: Benchmarks such as language or locale support and the depth to which the site has been localized help companies find and fix flaws in their global customer journeys and identify gaps compared to their competitors. These include performance lags, mismatched content, and other common and even exotic problems with multilingual sites.
• Strategic Decisions: CSA Research can analyze the sequence in which languages have been added and analyze the incremental effect of language support on business objectives over time by correlating results with KPIs and other measures. By connecting that observed and crawled data to the research firm’s historical repository of data and insights, they can help companies make strategic, data-based decisions.
CSA Research is using LocHub’s unmatched crawling capabilities to expand its long-running Global Website Assessment Index and Digital Opportunity services.
“LocHub enhances and accelerates our firm’s ability to measure and analyze best practices and competitive differentiators across a broader sample of websites in today’s customer-focused digital experience,” adds Dr. Arle Lommel, senior analyst at CSA Research. “It broadens the reach of our empirical data that our clients use to inform their strategic decisions concerning market entry and support in global markets.”
Contact CSA Research to find out how to test the Localization Intelligence Analyzer’s capabilities and benchmark your website’s localization effectiveness.
About CSA Research
CSA Research, formerly Common Sense Advisory, is an independent market research company helping companies profitably grow their global businesses and gain access to new markets and new customers. Its focus is on assisting its clients to operationalize, benchmark, optimize, and innovate industry best practices in globalization, internationalization, localization, interpreting, and translation. csa-research.com | @CSA_Research
About LocHub
LocHub, a newly launched localization solutions provider and spin-off from Xillio, helps global organizations fix errors in digital customer journeys and remove friction from translation workflows, improving global website UX and increasing localization effectiveness and impact. A two-time Process Innovation Challenge winner, LocHub Insights’ global website UX testing tool and real-time analytics enable localization and marketing teams to boost their digital brand in new regions and to accelerate growth in existing global markets. lochub.com
CSA Research Media
CSA Research
+1 978-275-0500
