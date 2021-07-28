Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,531 in the last 365 days.

USAID Advances the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Download logo

This week, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power helped to kick off the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign at the Corporate Council on Africa’s U.S.-Africa Business Summit. As announced by Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for Africa Dana L. Banks and reinforced by Department of Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, the campaign is a targeted effort to elevate and energize the United States’ commitment to trade and investment with countries across the African continent under the Biden-Harris Administration.

USAID will play a leading role in the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign, joining 17 U.S. Government agencies—and working hand-in-hand with the private sector, African governments, and multilateral organizations—to bolster trade and investment in key sectors such as clean energy and climate smart solutions, health, and digital technology. Through this next chapter of the Prosper Africa initiative, USAID is committed to driving billions of dollars of investment in Africa and supporting thousands of jobs for both African and American workers.

The U.S. will accomplish these goals by promoting new opportunities for African and American businesses, investors, and workers; working with African governments and the private sector to strengthen business enabling environments and investment climates; modernizing and synchronizing U.S. Government services to provide businesses with a coordinated support package; and fostering the conditions that will mobilize investment in Africa’s infrastructure, consistent with President Biden’s Build Back Better World partnership.

Through the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign, the U.S. relationship with African nations is evolving from one based mostly on aid, to one increasingly based on trade and investment. USAID is committed to strengthening private sector ties between African nations and the United States, spurring investment at a scale that could never be matched by foreign aid alone, and partnering with people across the African continent to realize the shared vision for a better future.

For the latest updates on Prosper Africa, visit: prosperafrica.gov

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

You just read:

USAID Advances the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.