USAID Advances the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign

This week, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power helped to kick off the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign at the Corporate Council on Africa’s U.S.-Africa Business Summit. As announced by Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for Africa Dana L. Banks and reinforced by Department of Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, the campaign is a targeted effort to elevate and energize the United States’ commitment to trade and investment with countries across the African continent under the Biden-Harris Administration.

USAID will play a leading role in the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign, joining 17 U.S. Government agencies—and working hand-in-hand with the private sector, African governments, and multilateral organizations—to bolster trade and investment in key sectors such as clean energy and climate smart solutions, health, and digital technology. Through this next chapter of the Prosper Africa initiative, USAID is committed to driving billions of dollars of investment in Africa and supporting thousands of jobs for both African and American workers.

The U.S. will accomplish these goals by promoting new opportunities for African and American businesses, investors, and workers; working with African governments and the private sector to strengthen business enabling environments and investment climates; modernizing and synchronizing U.S. Government services to provide businesses with a coordinated support package; and fostering the conditions that will mobilize investment in Africa’s infrastructure, consistent with President Biden’s Build Back Better World partnership.

Through the Prosper Africa Build Together Campaign, the U.S. relationship with African nations is evolving from one based mostly on aid, to one increasingly based on trade and investment. USAID is committed to strengthening private sector ties between African nations and the United States, spurring investment at a scale that could never be matched by foreign aid alone, and partnering with people across the African continent to realize the shared vision for a better future.

For the latest updates on Prosper Africa, visit: prosperafrica.gov