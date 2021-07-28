Festival of Mexican culture and food, Fiesta del Sol, is back for its 49th year in the Pilsen neighborhood in Chicago.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the Windy City’s largest festivals of Mexican culture and food, Fiesta del Sol, is back for its 49th year in the Pilsen neighborhood. The event returns to an in-person format with the Ferris Wheel and 100 vendors and sponsor booths being set up along Cermak Road. Being a nonprofit, the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council relies on donations and sponsorships to keep its community events going. Insurance Navy is proud to be one of those sponsors this year for Fiesta del Sol and will be setting up a booth there.

Fiesta del Sol runs from July 29 through August 1 with all the best Spanish comfort food in town with local artists and musicians. In addition to Insurance Navy, many local sponsors will attend this year. Those involved in education, the job market, and food all give back to the community at this time. Insurance Navy will have its booth open for all days of the festivities.



Insurance Navy Sponsors Fiesta del Sol

“We’re happy to be there [Fiesta del Sol],” says Insurance Navy CEO Fadi Sneineh, “This isn’t a marketing campaign. We sponsor community events and attend because these communities are the same people who make up our customer base. It’s also great to be back to in-person attendance after last year. We still have fresh memories of the turnout in 2019. We’re so proud to be a part of the community and to be able to give back.”

Insurance Navy’s booth will have agents on-site answering insurance-related questions. If anyone has questions regarding their current policy or is unsure of what type of coverage they need, then the Insurance Navy booth will be your prime destination. If anyone’s current policy needs replacing or they bought a car that needs coverage, then it is the prime destination at the festival. They’ll also be giving out merchandise -a coffee mug, or water bottle wouldn’t hurt.

Last year, Fiesta del Sol went virtual due to COVID-19. The usual festival, fundraisers, job expos, and Misa del Pueblo Sunday Masses had to be done via video chat. The website and Facebook page were active while Cermak remained deserted. Turnout is expected to be high this year as the treasured summer tradition returns to the neighborhood.

Outside of being a beacon of cultural amusement and celebration, Fiesta del Sol is also a valuable resource for those simply looking to get by with the general in life, like school and work. The school and college expo runs early in the week, with a job expo running through the weekend. Insurance Navy’s idea is to have an insurance expo of their own at their booth.

“Something that has driven us since the beginning into the fastest-growing insurance provider in Illinois is how we take an elementary approach to the topic of insurance. They don’t talk about insurance policies a whole lot in school when everyone is often legally obligated to have one. Following the law shouldn’t be expensive, and those doing it shouldn’t be clueless. We’ll have quotes and evaluations on the spot,” said Sneineh.

Fiesta del Sol runs from 5 pm to 10 pm on Thursday, 11 am through 11 am on Friday and Saturday, and 11 am through 10 pm on Sunday.

