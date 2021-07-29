Hillsborough County, Florida, Selects Electro Scan Again for Major Project to Address Unwanted Sewer Infiltration

Strong population growth across the Tampa Bay region over the last three years is driving the need to reduce unwanted inflow and infiltration at the same time support proper rehabilitation priorities.

Electro Scan offers unique solutions for effective FELL inspection in areas where pipe gradients are shallow.

Richard Cummings, Division Director of Field Maintenance Services and Field Crew Members take an active interest in ongoing FELL inspection.

Electro Scan offers turnkey FELL inspection services to Hillsborough County. Field crews collaborate with County field crews and operations staff to ensure worker and community members' health & safety take priority.