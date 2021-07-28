Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,653 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Crash Landing by UNHAS Flight in Ethiopia

World Food Programme (WFP) Download logo

A United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flight managed by WFP and operated by our longstanding aviation services partner – Abyssinia Flight Services - was forced to make a crash landing on the afternoon of Tuesday July 27, whilst transporting passengers between Jigjiga and Dire Dawa.

The aircraft was carrying four people in total: two humanitarian staff and two crew members. None of the passengers suffered any serious injury as a result of the accident, and they have been taken to Dire Dawa hospital to receive a thorough medical examination.

The exact cause of the forced landing is yet to be determined and Abyssinia Flight Services, WFP, and local aviation authorities are carrying out a verification exercise to clarify the details.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

You just read:

Statement on Crash Landing by UNHAS Flight in Ethiopia

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.