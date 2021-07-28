Statement on Crash Landing by UNHAS Flight in Ethiopia

A United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flight managed by WFP and operated by our longstanding aviation services partner – Abyssinia Flight Services - was forced to make a crash landing on the afternoon of Tuesday July 27, whilst transporting passengers between Jigjiga and Dire Dawa.

The aircraft was carrying four people in total: two humanitarian staff and two crew members. None of the passengers suffered any serious injury as a result of the accident, and they have been taken to Dire Dawa hospital to receive a thorough medical examination.

The exact cause of the forced landing is yet to be determined and Abyssinia Flight Services, WFP, and local aviation authorities are carrying out a verification exercise to clarify the details.