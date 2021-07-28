Attorney General Moody Takes Action Against Landscaping Company Targeting Seniors

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “There is nothing good or neighborly about this operation targeting Florida seniors. The defendants in this case will now have to answer for unabashedly targeting these consumers with false promises and unfinished work. As Attorney General, I will continue to do everything in my power to protect the seniors who call Florida home.”

According to the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office received more than 125 complaints against Service Smart for misrepresentation of services and services not rendered—with more than 120 of the complaints being filed by seniors and military service members.

Service Smart allegedly misrepresented to consumers the timeline, schedule or frequency of landscaping and pest control services through deceptive contracts, flyers, invoices or sales pitches. Furthermore, Service Smart used the same deceitful sales tactics to falsely convey product quality or type of vegetation used on projects.

