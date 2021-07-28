Department of Education Releases $600 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Students Experiencing Homelessness

The U.S. Department of Education (Department) today released nearly $600 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) program to support students experiencing homelessness. In April, the Department released the first $200 million of the $800 million in ARP-HCY funds to states. Following the Department’s approval of state applications today, distribution of all of the remaining funds will give states and school districts access to this critical funding before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

“Even before the coronavirus pandemic highlighted and exacerbated inequities in America’s education system, students experiencing homelessness faced numerous challenges as they strove to learn and achieve in school each day. Amid COVID-19 and the transition to remote and hybrid learning, for so many students, these challenges intensified. As a nation, we must do everything we can to ensure that all students—including students experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity—are able to access an excellent education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am thrilled that all states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico now will be able to use these funds from the American Rescue Plan to support students’ success in the new school year and ensure they are connected to vital services and supports.”

The additional ARP-HCY funding distributed today will be used by states and school districts to identify children and youth experiencing homelessness. States can provide wraparound services in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to enable children and youth experiencing homelessness participate fully in school activities, consistent with the McKinney-Vento Act, which is the primary piece of federal legislation related to the education of children and youth experiencing homelessness.

Today’s announcement follows the Department’s review and approval of each state’s streamlined application to access the remaining ARP-HCY funds. States may use up to 25 percent of their funds for state-determined uses and, as the result of a rule published by the Department on July 9, states will award at least 75 percent of the state’s funding to school districts through formula subgrants, determined in part by a district’s population of children and youth experiencing homelessness and a district’s Title I-A allocation. Accordingly, districts will not have to compete for these funds, so these funds will reach districts that may not have accessed previous federal funding designated for students experiencing homelessness. This will make it possible for this funding to reach more students experiencing homelessness and for states and districts to access funding more quickly.

“Every single student deserves a safe place to call home, but for millions of students experiencing homelessness that is not the case—and during this pandemic these students faced truly unthinkable challenges,” said Sen. Patty Murray. “It’s critical that we identify students experiencing homelessness and get them the resources and support they need to thrive—and that’s exactly what this funding will help do. I’m so proud to have fought to include this critical funding in the American Rescue Plan, and I’m glad to see the Department of Education acting quickly to get these funds to our schools and communities in need. With so many students and families struggling with homelessness, I’ll keep fighting to ensure every single student can succeed in the classroom.”

“Every child across America and West Virginia should have a roof over their head every single night,” said Sen. Joe Manchin. “I fought to ensure that the American Rescue Plan included $800 million to help identify and assist students currently experiencing homelessness. Today’s approval of state plans releases the second round of funding. West Virginia alone will be receiving more than $3.7 million, which is good news for the more than 10,000 West Virginia children and youth currently experiencing homelessness. This fight is far from over, and I’ll keep working with the Department of Education to ensure our children get the help they need and deserve.”

Each state received the following ARP-HCY allocation, including the amount released today:

Total ARP Homeless Allocation ARP Homeless II (75 percent) Total 800,000,000 National Activities 1,000,000 Amount to State Education Agency 799,000,000 599,250,000 ALABAMA 13,239,031 9,930,896 ALASKA 2,350,009 1,762,578 ARIZONA 16,922,395 12,693,864 ARKANSAS 8,213,312 6,160,984 CALIFORNIA 98,757,695 74,080,388 COLORADO 7,643,776 5,733,757 CONNECTICUT 7,247,850 5,436,759 DELAWARE 2,691,098 2,018,466 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA 2,531,300 1,898,654 FLORIDA 46,127,238 34,601,171 GEORGIA 27,849,370 20,890,458 HAWAII 2,701,880 2,026,637 IDAHO 2,882,705 2,162,241 ILLINOIS 33,129,062 24,850,845 INDIANA 13,072,898 9,806,255 IOWA 5,075,905 3,807,531 KANSAS 5,443,402 4,083,208 KENTUCKY 13,281,817 9,867,723 LOUISIANA 17,075,605 12,808,812; MAINE 2,694,822; 2,021,258 MARYLAND 12,787,274 9,592,027 MASSACHUSETTS 11,994,087 8,997,008 MICHIGAN 24,378,753 18,287,030 MINNESOTA 8,655,053 6,492,319 MISSISSIPPI 10,664,254 7,999,500 MISSOURI 12,822,529 9,618,451 MONTANA 2,502,430 1,876,823 NEBRASKA 3,577,701 2,683,703 NEVADA 7,025,680 5,270,140 NEW HAMPSHIRE 2,296,237 1,722,244 NEW JERSEY 18,118,225 13,590,844 NEW MEXICO 6,416,504 4,813,169 NEW YORK 58,910,436 44,190,109 NORTH CAROLINA 23,588,229 17,694,073 NORTH DAKOTA 1,999,979 1,500,064 OHIO 29,308,662 21,985,056 OKLAHOMA 9,788,535 7,342,594 OREGON 7,346,860 5,511,026 PENNSYLVANIA 32,748,656 24,565,479 PUERTO RICO 19,438,068 14,580,948 RHODE ISLAND 2,719,153 2,039,510 SOUTH CAROLINA 13,841,864 10,383,098 SOUTH DAKOTA 2,502,430 1,876,823 TENNESSEE 16,303,363 12,229,524 TEXAS 81,388,454 61,051,359 UTAH 4,033,829 3,025,823 VERMONT 1,868,242 1,401,248 VIRGINIA 13,825,002 10,370,430 WASHINGTON 12,140,633 9,106,915 WEST VIRGINIA 4,990,123 3,743,199 WISCONSIN 10,097,813 7,574,572 WYOMING 1,989,772 1,492,407

States are required to submit plans for their use of ARP-HCY funds within 60 days. For more information on ARP-HCY funding, click here.

Today’s second distribution of ARP-HCY funds is aligned with the Department’s broader efforts to support students and districts as they work to reengage students impacted by the pandemic, address inequities exacerbated by COVID-19, and build our education system back better than before. In addition to providing $130 billion for K-12 education in the American Rescue Plan to support the safe reopening of K-12 schools and meet the needs of all students, the Biden-Harris Administration has: