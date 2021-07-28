Barbecue And Grill Market Growth Is Especially Driven By The Shift In Consumer Behavior Due To COVID-19

Segments covered: By Product – Built-In Grills, Freestanding Grills, Portable Grills; By Application – Household, Commercial; By Fuel Type – Gas, Charcoal, Electric

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s barbecue and grill industry analysis research report describes and explains the barbecue and grill market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



COVID-19 Impact Driving The BBQ Grill Market

In 2020, there was in increase in outdoor activities such as camping, running, cycling and hiking owing to a growing demand to be out in the nature due to the lockdowns. Americans took up new activities in significant numbers in April, May and June of 2020, with running, cycling and hiking being the biggest gainers. According to a recent 2020 survey, 43% of Americans will increase participation in certain outdoor activities after the pandemic as well. Grilling is one of these preferred outdoor activities among consumers, with gas barbecue grills becoming popular among consumers for its applications in outdoor recreation activities.

The increase in cooking activities during the pandemic is especially expected to boost the demand for barbecue and grill in the forecast period. With more people opting to cook cuisines at homes, the demand for household barbecues is expected to increase.

According to a 2020 survey by HUNTER among 1,005 Americans between the ages of 18-73, it was found that more than half (54%) of consumers report cooking more, and 75% of these consumers said that they have become more confident in the kitchen. Among the Americans who were cooking more, more than half (51%) reported that they will continue to do so when the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

Also, a 2020 survey of 2,200 US consumers found that the intention to keep up with home cooking is especially strong among younger demographics, with 43% of Gen Z respondents saying they too intend to cook at home more after the pandemic is over.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 covers major barbecue and grill companies, barbecue and grill market share by company, barbecue and grill manufacturers, barbecue and grill market size, and barbecue and grill market forecasts. The report also covers the global barbecue and grill market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Barbecue And Grill Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2631&type=smp

Barbeque Grill Market Size & Share, 2025

The global barbecues and grills market is expected to grow from $7.96 billion in 2020 to $8.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the barbecue grill market value worldwide is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

North America is the largest region in the barbecue and grill market, accounting for 32.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the barbecue and grill market will be South America and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.4% and 7.3% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.6% and 5.9% respectively.

Barbecue & Grill Market Competitive Landscape

The global barbecues and grills market is highly concentrated, with small number of large players constituting majority of the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 76.22% of the total market in 2020. The market consolidation can be attributed to the partnerships and collaborations among the players in the industry to save costs, enhance their product offerings and expand geographically. The market is expected to be concentrated state in near future with the adoption of acquisition and merger strategies by the players to enter and expand into newer geographies.

The Middleby Corporation LLC. was the largest competitor with 19.62% of the market, followed by Napoleon with 16.08%, Weber-Stephen Products with 14.73%, Traeger with 11.82%, NexGrill with 5.86%, The Coleman Company Inc. with 3.90% of the market, Char-Broil LLC with 1.57%, Spectrum Brands, Inc. with 1.31%, Everdure By Heston Blumenthal with 1.10%, and Broilmaster with 0.23%.

Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Restaurants And Mobile Food Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Camping And Caravanning Market - By Type (Rv (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps), Competitive Landscape, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/