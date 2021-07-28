Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tunisia: Declaration by the High Representative on Behalf of the European Union

Council of the European Union Download logo

The EU is following developments in Tunisia very closely. The country’s commitment to democracy, and respect for the rule of law, for the Constitution and for the legislative framework must be maintained, while remaining attuned to the wishes and aspirations of the Tunisian people. We therefore call for institutional stability to be restored as quickly as possible, and in particular for parliamentary activity to resume, for fundamental rights to be respected and for all forms of violence to be avoided.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation as it develops, while recalling the considerable support that the European Union and its Member States have shown Tunisia in the context of a major pandemic and economic crisis. Preserving democracy and stability in the country is a priority.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.

