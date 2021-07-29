International Hemp Will Produce Over 500,000 Pounds of AOSCA Certified Industrial Hemp Seed with American Farmers

CEO, Derek Montgomery, and Lead Agronomist, Terry Moran, in an AOSCA certified hemp seed production field Lead Agronomist, Terry Moran walking through a seed propagation field CEO, Derek Montgomery, in a Bialobrzeskie AOSCA certified seed production field.

International Hemp is producing more than half a million pounds of AOSCA certified seed on two grain and fiber Polish hemp varieties, Henola and Białobrzeskie.

It is our intent to bring the best hemp genetics from our European partners here to the United States and merge them with the highest-quality, North American AOSCA seed production standards.” — Derek Montgomery

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Hemp, a U.S.-based agricultural company, is currently in domestic production of over half a million pounds of Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies (“AOSCA”) certified hemp seed of two monoecious grain and fiber varieties, Henola and Białobrzeskie. With its ability to domestically produce and import large volumes of hemp seed, International Hemp is positioned to be the largest producer and distributor of certified industrial hemp seed in the United States.

In the next several years, the demand for industrial hemp acreage in the United States is expected to increase dramatically as regional processing and end markets for hemp-based products develop. Previously, International Hemp worked with European seed producers to import OECD-certified seed. But shipping costs from Europe have increased dramatically during the pandemic. Increased shipping costs, coupled with the negative effects long transportation can have on seed quality and American farmers' preference for AOSCA certification, all helped expedite International Hemp’s switch to domestic AOSCA seed production.

“By establishing partnerships with American certified seed producers with many generations of seed production experience, it is our intent to bring the best genetics from our European partners here to the United States and merge them with the highest quality North American AOSCA seed production standards,” says Derek Montgomery, President and CEO of International Hemp. He adds, “In 2022, our domestic seed production combined with our remaining European certified seed imports will position us to have enough certified hemp seed in the United States to more than double the total United States industrial hemp acreage planted in 2020. By 2022, 100% of our current varieties will be domestically produced and AOSCA certified.”

As additional investments are made to develop hemp grain and fiber processing in North America, reliable, high-quality genetics and a stable seed supply will be critical. Mr. Montgomery adds, “Groups are investing millions in seed processing, and they cannot simply hope their seed gets here from Europe on time and in good condition. Future hemp grain and fiber processors will demand the quality and reliability that can only be obtained from domestically sourced AOSCA certified seed.”

While International Hemp has several new varieties in early-stage production, Bialobrezskie and Henola, which were bred in Poland by the Institute of Natural Fibres and Medicinal Plants for their fiber quality and high grain yields, are the varieties currently being produced this summer in the United States. Bialobrezskie and Henola first received certification in Europe under the OECD Seed Schemes, and were successfully trialed and certified in 2018 by the Colorado Seed Growers Association.

AOSCA certification helps guarantee variety purity and seed quality. AOSCA certification of a monoecious hemp variety imposes strict field isolation requirements as well as limits on the presence of male plants. During AOSCA’s two formal inspections, 20,000 plants are typically counted, and AOSCA allows only 1 out of every 100 (1%) to be all-male if the field is to be approved for certified seed, and 2 out of every 10,000 (.02%) to receive registered class certification.

The strict standards require the all-male and genetically different “off type” plants to be physically removed to prevent unwanted pollination. While this added labor increases costs, it also helps ensure consistent yields, uniform maturity, and THC compliance. “We want to let the market know that a reliable supply of domestically sourced AOSCA hemp seed is here and ready to be scaled upwards to meet growing demand. Consistent and reliable seed helps produce a reliable crop, which ultimately is what processors want to see,” says Mr. Montgomery.

In Europe and Canada, farmers are only allowed to plant certified hemp seed, but certified hemp seed is not a requirement under USDA's Interim Final Rule for Domestic Hemp Production, and states are allowed to set their own rules. This has allowed some farmers to take the risk of buying non-certified seed. Non-certified seed has no minimum quality requirements, can have low germination, poor vigor, and may be nothing more than another hemp farmer’s grain crop. The lack of quality control(s) can produce a poor stand, poor yields, and there is the risk of little to no genetic consistency in subsequent years.

Most importantly, non-certified hemp seed may test above the 0.3% THC threshold, or worse yet, above 1%, (the USDA threshold for imputing grower negligence). Non-THC compliant crops must be destroyed, which can cause legal troubles for the grower as well as the suspension of the grower’s license for future hemp production. As a resource for hemp growers, International Hemp has published a list of questions that can be used to vet hemp seed providers.

About International Hemp

International Hemp is a Colorado-based provider of certified industrial hemp seed. International Hemp has focused on building the domestic infrastructure for “industrial hemp,” i.e. fiber and grain.

International Hemp has allowed American farmers to grow thousands of acres of certified industrial hemp. In 2021, International Hemp sold certified hemp seed to farmers in more than 45 states, Canada, Latin America, as well as non-profit researchers and land grant universities.

Forward-Looking Statements

By 2022, all of International Hemp’s commercial inventory in the United States and Canada will be domestically produced and AOSCA certified. International Hemp intends to continue licensing and developing the highest quality, highest yielding hemp genetics in North America.

International Hemp is partnering with food and industrial manufacturers to spur continued expansion of hemp processing and is on a mission to plant 1,000,000 acres of industrial hemp by 2025.

International Hemp is always looking for strategic partnerships to help develop protein, fiber, and carbon credit markets.

