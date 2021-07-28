DNREC Accepting Community Water Project Proposals

Virtual Grant Information Workshop to Be Held Aug. 11

Delaware non-profit organizations, conservation districts, community organizations and homeowner’s associations are eligible to submit project proposals to be considered for matching grant funds from DNREC’s Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program. Proposals for the grants must be received by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship will hold a virtual grant information workshop Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. that requires registration. More information about the upcoming workshop can be found at de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

The Community Water Quality Improvement Grants assist in implementing projects or programs that improve water quality on developed lands with specific watershed improvement plans and strategies. Programs and projects selected must demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods, techniques, and/or practices for water quality improvements, with cost effective and measurable results.

Eligible projects may include:

Enhancement or restoration of water quality within an impaired watershed

Community stormwater management improvements in existing developments in partnership with municipalities

Non‐regulatory or voluntary plans involving pollution control strategies, watershed-based restoration plans, whole basin management preliminary assessments, or community‐based stormwater permits.

Past projects that received funding included: a green roof installation; exploring use of freshwater mussels in stormwater management ponds; a stormwater retrofit project featuring a wetland and bioswale to manage stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces; and floating wetlands in dead end canals to improve water quality.

Funding for projects receiving a grant award in this cycle is expected to range from $25,000 to $75,000. Applicants may submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle. Projects recommended by DNREC staff for funding through a competitive grant process will be presented to the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council.

Proposals should be submitted by email to NPS.grants@delaware.gov with “Community Water Quality Improvement Grants” in the subject line. Proposals submitted by email must be less than 10MB. Project guidelines and the grant application can be found on the dnrec.delaware.gov.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

