Total daily tests: 1,205
New confirmed cases: 361
Cumulative confirmed cases: 23,708
Active cases: 2,639
Recoveries: 20,304 (147 new)
Currently admitted: 222
New deaths: 6
Total deaths: 765
Total vaccinated to date
Received 1st dose: 38,326
Received 1st and 2nd dose: 27,341
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (27 July 2021)
