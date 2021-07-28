Matt Keezer talks about Cambodia – Catch Some Sun and Explore Ancient History
EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you’re a “beach person” or interested in the history of foreign lands, you’ll find both (and more) in warm, sunny Cambodia. While Europe is experiencing their winter months, Cambodia offers balmy weather and some of the world’s finest white sand beach attractions. From November to April, you can enjoy all types of vacation itinerary plans!
Noted travel expert Matt Keezer points out that Cambodia offers a very diverse experience that is sure to meet the needs of every type of traveller. As Cambodia gears up to becoming one of the top tourist destinations there are an ever-increasing number of attractions that are designed to appeal to single tourists and those with families. While the fantastic temples of Angkor are a popular draw for many of Cambodia’s visitors, there are quite a number of other types of activities designed for everyone’s taste.
For example, Kampong Som (aka Sihanoukville) is a wonderful beach resort and port city that resides on the Gulf of Thailand. Tourists can enjoy the white sand beaches as well as explore the surrounding tropical islands. If you’re looking for a place to relax, Matt Keezer says that this is the perfect paradise to enjoy a break from the noise of the city. Here’s a tip - Just make sure to schedule your visit before or after a holiday weekend or the “high season” in order to avoid any potential crowds. The best time is just after a holiday weekend, when celebrants have already headed home.
To get a taste of the culture of the region, Matt Keezer suggests that you head on over to Kratie, which is a small town located on the banks of the Mekong River. There, you’ll find a large central marketplace that is surrounded by old colonial French buildings. If you enjoy backpacking, this is the place to go.
Highlighted Things to Do in Cambodia
Matt Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you’re in Cambodia:
• Angkor Wat – The name means “City Temple” and it’s the largest and most magnificent temples in all of Cambodia. This major tourist attraction was built during the first part of the 12th century. It’s considered on the most impressive monuments in the world with a tower that stands 669 ft. (213 meters) high.
• Silver Pagoda – This extremely popular attraction is located inside the Royal Palace. Here, tourists can marvel at the many national treasures that include jeweled and gold Buddha statues. For example, the life-sized gold Maitreya Buddha is decorated with 9584 diamonds!
Wouldn’t you like to get out and explore some of the lesser known sights that are currently set to be some of the most popular tourist destinations in the world? Matt Keezer wants you to know that Cambodia is sure to experience a new surge of tourism interest. So, this is the time to beat the rush and check out one of the most fascinating countries on the planet! Matt Keezer also wants to remind you to check out and follow all of the local COVID restrictions that can be found on the local government websites.
