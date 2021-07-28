Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education Releases August Schedule

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (July 28, 2021) - The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, has posted the August class schedule. Events will be led by Wildlife Commission staff.

August:

  • Aug. 10Kid’s Snorkeling in the Stream, 9:30 a.m. – noon. Ages 8 – 16.  
  • Aug. 11:  Introduction to Fly Fishing, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
  • Aug. 13Nature Nuts: Salamanders, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ages 5 – 11.
  • Aug. 14Raising Hatchery Trout, 2 – 3 p.m. All ages.
  • Aug. 16:  Nature Nuts: Stream Investigation, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ages 5 – 11.
  • Aug. 18:  Introduction to Fly Fishing, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
  • Aug. 20Adult Snorkeling in the Stream, 9:30 a.m. – noon. Ages 16 and older.
  • Aug. 24:  Casting for Beginners, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
  • Aug 25:   Fly Fishing Expo, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. All ages.
  • Aug. 26:  Tackle Rigging for Fly Fishing, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.
  • Aug. 27Nature Nuts: Life Cycles, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ages 5 – 11.
  • Aug. 28:  Fly Tying for the Beginner, 9 a.m. – noon. Ages 12 and older.

All classes listed are open to the public. Details about each class are available online on the Center’s program calendar and on their Facebook page. Pre-registration is required for most classes and is available on the Center’s webpage or by calling 828-877-4423.

In addition to public classes, the Center also offers various other programs for private groups, educators and community leaders. Groups can schedule the date, time and program topic of their choice, such as Fly Fishing or Bears. Contact Lee Sherrill to learn more at 828-877-4423.

