Global Personal Hygiene Market To Garner $720.7 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining cleanliness and personal hygiene, surge in disposable income, and increase in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks drive the growth of the global personal hygiene market. As hygiene and sanitization became the utmost necessity in preventing the infection of Covid-19 during the pandemic, the demand for personal hygiene products such as soaps and sanitizers increased considerably.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Personal Hygiene Market generated $508.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $720.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining cleanliness and personal hygiene, surge in disposable income, and increase in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks drive the growth of the global personal hygiene market. In addition, the untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

As hygiene and sanitization became the utmost necessity in preventing the infection of Covid-19 during the pandemic, the demand for personal hygiene products such as soaps and sanitizers increased considerably.

Manufacturers from other industries began production of personal hygiene products to meet an ever-increasing demand during the pandemic. They began making space for machinery in their facilities and hired professionals for production.

Though many distribution channels were closed, the governments of various countries encouraged the distribution of personal hygiene products through pharmacies and e-commerce.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global personal hygiene market based on product, gender, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the bath and shower products segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the face care products segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global personal hygiene market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global personal hygiene market analyzed in the research include 3M, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Syndy Pharma, P&G, B. Braun Melsungen, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, HARTMANN, and Reckitt Benckiser Group.

