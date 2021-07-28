Cirus Partners with MANTRA DAO using ZENDIT Launchpad for IDO

Users of the Cirus Ecosystem Can Count on Seamless Access to DeFi Services

/EIN News/ -- Avarua District, Cook Islands, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain-based data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has announced that it will be working with MANTRA DAO, using the platform’s ZENDIT launchpad for its upcoming IDO in August.

As part of Cirus’ purpose-built launch strategy, focusing on Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, the partnership will help extend Cirus’ features beyond data monetization, and offer users the ability to participate in crypto staking, lending, and other DeFi products. MANTRA DAO’s use of proven Layer 2 scalability solutions will ensure that these services are fast and compatible between both projects.

“We’re happy to build a long-lasting relationship with a team that is working on improving the space as a whole and building scalable solutions. It’s important that we make sure that our infrastructure is able to handle the demand for these DeFi features in a way that is reliable and easy for the users, and that’s why we’ve chosen to work with MANTRA DAO.” – Cirus Foundation Co-founder Daniel Bland.

“Partnering with Cirus is a huge opportunity for us because we’re confident that the solutions the team is building will open the doors of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to millions of users. We’ve built services that can handle that and look forward to helping Cirus advance the Ownership Economy.” – MANTRA DAO Co-Founder John Patrick Mullin.

The integration with MANTRA DAO is one of a set of partnerships that the Cirus team is announcing ahead of its official launch.

Cirus seeks to integrate and partner with solutions that help it present an accessible and easy-to-use on-ramp for newcomers in the crypto space, one that grants control of their most precious digital asset - their data. Working with MANTRA DAO will serve to introduce these users to all the opportunities of decentralized finance as well.

About Cirus Foundation

Cirus Foundation is the development team behind the Cirus Ecosystem, an accessible onramp designed to accelerate the adoption of Web 3.0 and the Ownership Economy. This consists of the Cirus Device, the Cirus Core, and the Cirus Confluence Network which work together to give users true ownership over the data streams they generate, and leverage that value even further into DeFi, and other Web 3.0 protocols



About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi ecosystem focusing on staking, lending, and cross-chain DeFi products. MANTRA DAO has built a suite of DeFi services including a multi-asset staking platform, money markets lending protocol, gamified lottery pool, and token issuance launchpad. The suite is natively built on Ethereum, with cross-chain products currently on Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, and is currently working on launching these services on Solana, HECO, and Polkadot in the near future.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





