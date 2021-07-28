Digital Marketing Ads Spending Analysis: Google Reports 2021 Q2 Earnings, YouTube Ad Revenue Up 83% From Previous Year

Exults Digital Marketing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now a year removed from the onset of the 2020 pandemic, the digital advertising market continues to surge even after representing the majority of all media spending a year ago. Google’s latest earnings report for Q2 2021—released after close yesterday—confirms that the demand for multiple online marketing channels remains stronger than ever.

Alphabet’s impressive earnings per share projections beat of almost 41 percent received fuel from a staggering 69 percent year over year increase in Google ad revenue ($61.88 billion). YouTube ad revenue also saw an impressive YoY increase of 83 percent ($7.00 billion).

While many audiences a year ago were still dedicating a great amount of time to online activity even in the summer, businesses had dramatically reduced their ad spending to cut costs during the pandemic. With many of those same businesses now experiencing recovery, efforts to gain and attract new customers have stepped up across industries in the form of digital advertising spending.

“As businesses begin to welcome customers again, it will be vital for them to have a strong digital strategy in place,” said Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Digital Marketing. “The display ads market continues to see growth due to its consistent effectiveness, and so there has never been a better time to utilize sponsored search.”

Though digital marketing has proven to be the primary channel for driving growth in a dynamic economy, many businesses question if their own efforts are resulting in an appropriate return on investment. With the help and guidance of an online marketing agency such as Exults, business owners and decision makers can create a digital strategy that maximizes growth through sponsored search, website development, social media and search engine optimization efforts.

More About Exults Digital Marketing

Exults is a full-service Internet marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of Internet marketing services to reach its clients’ goals, Exults premier services include:

— Digital Branding

— Website Design and Development

— eCommerce platform development and management

— Search Engine Optimization

— Pay Per Click Management

— Social Media Marketing

— Digital PR

If you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults. For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.