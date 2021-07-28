Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global MarTech Innovator BOSCO™ Drives Online Sales Growth At Animed Direct

BOSCO™ is driving sales for online pet care retailer, Animed Direct, through its Connect platform, the forecasting dashboard for online retailers., .

I’m looking forward to seeing where we can go with BOSCO™ Connect, particularly to help us find new opportunities. The trading dashboard will allow us to see all our marketing metrics in one place.”
— Dawn McMullan, eCommerce Marketing Manager at Animed
LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSCO™ uses a unique 3rd generation algorithm and data integration to drive budget predictions and recommendations. The Connect platform enables clients to integrate their own data with market sources to ensure the most accurate results available. This ensures the optimal use of marketing funds both in terms of response numbers and sales.

BOSCO™ will be working closely with Animed on attribution modelling. This will involve running a number of simulations to support key campaigns with the platform first and center in identifying key areas for marketing spend.

John Readman, CEO and founder of BOSCO™ said: “BOSCO™ is a great addition to Animed’s marketing toolset, specifically when working on marketing attribution. We will be using our own bespoke BOSCO™ algorithm and applying this attribution model to their data to deliver enhanced online results.”

Animed Direct is a UK based online pet care retailer who have seen phenomenal growth throughout 2020 and have exciting plans lined up in 2021.

Dawn McMullan, eCommerce Marketing Manager at Animed said: “I’m looking forward to seeing where we can go with BOSCO™ Connect, particularly to help us find new opportunities. The trading dashboard will allow us to see all of our marketing metrics in one place.”

Places on the BOSCO™ Connect program are now available for all online retailers and professional e-commerce vendors. Enquire about the program or book a demo.

For more information contact abby@askbosco.io or phone 0113 3502560

Or

Leigh Richards, The Right Image, leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk 07758372527

Notes to editors:

1. BOSCO™ gives retailers the power of predictive marketing analytics and enables them to plan, predict and profit from marketing spend.
2. BOSCO™ was developed by digital marketing and technology provider, Modo25.
3. Bosco is the name of the gentleman who runs the 1moreChild orphanage in Jinja, Uganda, a charity supported by both Modo25 and BOSCO™.

Leigh RIchards
The Right Image
+44 7758 372527
leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

