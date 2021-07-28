Global Renewable Diesel Market and Light Diesel Oil Market Size and Share 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Trends Evaluation, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Renewable Diesel Market 2021-2027: “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Renewable Diesel Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Renewable Diesel market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027.

About Renewable Diesel Market:

High-quality renewable diesel (also known as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil or HVO) and traditional biodiesel (also known as Fatty Acid Methyl Ester or FAME) are often confused. They are, however, different products, even though both are made from organic biomasses. The differences can be found, for example, in their production process, cleanliness, and quality.Premium-quality, HVO-type Renewable Diesel is made primarily from waste and residues. In the production process, impurities are removed from the raw materials which are then hydrotreated at a high temperature. The outcome is a colorless and odorless fuel of an even quality that has an identical chemical composition with fossil diesel. It is also often called an "advanced biofuel" or "second-generation biofuel".

Lower emissions, cleaner, and more efficiently burning than traditional biodiesel, with better cold and storage properties. Traditional, first-generation FAME-type biodiesel, on the other hand, is produced by esterifying vegetable oils or fats. The esterification process restricts the use of poor quality or impure raw materials, such as waste and residues. The quality of traditional biodiesel varies also in other respects according to the raw materials used.

The Major Players in the Renewable Diesel Market include:

Neste

REG

Star Oilco

Sunshine Biofuels

Valero

NextChem(Maire Tecnimont)

GEVO

Musket

Next Renewable Fuels

Marathon Petroleum(Marathon Oil)

Phillips 66

Shell

BP

PBF Energy

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Renewable Diesel market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

From Lipids

From Cellulosic Biomass

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Locomotive

Ships

Power Plant

Other

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Renewable Diesel market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Renewable Diesel market?

What was the size of the emerging Renewable Diesel market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Renewable Diesel market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Renewable Diesel market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Renewable Diesel market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Renewable Diesel market?

Global Renewable Diesel Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Renewable Diesel market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Renewable Diesel Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Part 2: Global Light Diesel Oil Market 2021-2027:

Light diesel, a type of diesel with relatively light density. Usually refers to 180 ~ 370 ℃ fraction. Generally, it is obtained by blending natural petroleum straight-run diesel and secondary processed diesel. Sometimes a part of the cracked product is also incorporated. Compared with heavy diesel, the quality requirements are stricter, the cetane number is higher, the viscosity is lower, and the freezing point and sulfur content are lower. Light diesel is widely used in diesel cars, tractors and high-speed diesel engine fuels used in ships, mines, power generation, drilling and other equipment.

The Major Players in the Light Diesel Oil Market include:

BP

Shell

CNPC

EXXON MOBIL

Sinopec

Indian Oil

Total

Pertamina

Chevron

Petronas

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

10 # Diesel

0 # Diesel

-10 # Diesel

-20 # Diesel

-35 # Diesel

-50 # Diesel

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Boilers

Air Pre-Heaters

Lower RPM Engines

Lift Irrigation Pump Sets

Fertilizer Plants

DG Set

Others

The Light Diesel Oil Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Light Diesel Oil?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Light Diesel Oil? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Light Diesel Oil Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Light Diesel Oil market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Light Diesel Oil Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Light Diesel Oil market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Light Diesel Oil market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

