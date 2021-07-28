StormGain launches a Free Bitcoin Mining Service
StormGain has launched a free Bitcoin cloud mining service that allows you to become a cloud miner for free!LONDON, LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StormGain, a crypto trading platform, has launched a free to use Bitcoin cloud mining service. Only an account is required to get started. It doesn’t cost a cent nor does it consume any client side resources. With China pulling out of the crypto mining game, getting involved in Bitcoin mining has never been so tempting. StormGain is making it easier and cheaper than ever before!
How Can I Mine Crypto for Free?
The crypto mining world is changing rapidly, and with China pulling out of the practice, there’s a vacuum sucking in new players. Some are paid efforts and some require you to divert some of your resources. But, there are a few totally free to use cloud mining services that don’t drain any resources.
StormGain is looking to become a leader in this market with its new free to use cloud mining service. The company suggests that it takes around 4 minutes to get an account up and running, but best of all, it can be done from a mobile phone. StormGain claims that its free Bitcoin cloud mining service doesn’t consume device CPU, GPU, or battery. But how does it work?
The cloud mining service by StormGain is more of a rewards program than a traditional cloud mining platform. That means the more a person trades with StormGain’s crypto trading platform, the more hash rate gets diverted to their account. Everyone starts off with the base rate, and the more that is traded, the more hash rate that is unlocked.
The base plan that everyone starts on allows clients to passively earn around 0.30 USDT per day. Once StormGain’s clients have mined 10 USDT it can be moved to their StormGain trading account. From there, crypto traders can then take advantage of premium trading signals and up to 300x leverage on the trading platform. Any profits made are then instantly withdrawable.
StormGain claims that it takes 4 minutes to create an account and activate the free Bitcoin cloud mining tool. It can be done from any device, including mobile phones, tablets and laptops. StormGain encourages users to turn off their devices after doing so that they verify that StormGain isn’t using their resources!
What is StormGain?
StormGain is a crypto trading platform that packs a bunch of advanced features to give its users a market-leading crypto trading experience. The platform incorporates advanced trading tools and charting, up to 300x leverage, a sleek user interface, 24/7 live support and a range of crypto markets to trade.
Positions are opened with 0% commission and leverage trades incur no interest. Premium signals are also available through the trading platform. These features combine to leverage an unrivalled Bitcoin mining experience.
How can I Maximize My Cloud Mining Earnings?
As a rewards program, traders get rewarded for doing what they do best - trading. Trade volume is counted over a 30-day period. The first increase in hash rate comes when traders pass the 150,000 USDT trade volume mark. But if traders are using the signals and up to 300x interest-free leverage trading to its full potential, they should be able to break through a few levels fairly quickly.
There are no strings attached and you get to keep 100% of the profits you make from trading the Bitcoin that you mine. With 300x interest-free leverage, premium trading signals and advanced trading tools, StormGain’s clients are in safe hands. If you’ve got any questions or want to learn more, reach out to the StormGain live support team 24/7.
Ann Nickson
StormGain
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn