Meme coin Catecoin Providing NFT Platform for meme creators

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who are unaware, Catecoin is the one and only DeFi Meme platform that rewards meme creators for posting memes in real-time. Catecoin is also a content farming platform where meme creators will earn from their creativity.



Catecoin is proud to introduce the decentralized platform, where meme creators can share their content to generate income from the community response. Members of the Catecoin community can also sell their memes through NFT minting.

With Catecoin, meme creators can now create memes and earn cryptocurrencies for their efforts.

Additionally, meme creators will get donations on their memes and will also have the opportunity to convert their memes into NFTs. Users can sell the Non-fungible tokens at their best prices.

CATE Token

Catecoin has a utility token that drives its ecosystem. The token comes with the symbol "CATE." Token holders will get a chance to create memes and post on the Catecoin platform. Token holders will also be able to interact with the community by showing appreciation in terms of comments and likes. Users can use CATE to pay for goods and services on the Catecoin platform. They can also use the token to pay for transaction fees.

All approved memes can be converted into Non-fungible tokens by minting. You can sell the NFT tokens; plus, the proceeds from the sale will be shared among all the meme creators. What's more? Token holders will also earn 2% from every transaction on the Catecoin network.

What Can I Benefit From Catecoin?

Catecoin is a leading decentralized DeFi meme platform with unique features. Some of the features include:

Catecoin for Creators

The team at Catecoin intends to add value to the meme token market. The team does this by enabling meme creators to earn passive income in a decentralized manner.

Post Meme earn Catecoin

Meme creator can post memes and earn catecoin from donation, people can donate directly to meme creator for their work ,To post a comment or like, user need to have at least 100K catecoin in wallet.

Stake Hold and Earn

Buy and hold CATE to earn 2% of every transaction done on the Catecoin network. As the project gains traction, your earnings via the buy and hold strategy will also increase. You can also earn 15% APY by staking tokens in Catecoin dapp.

Turn Meme into NFT

Content creator can turn NFT into memes and generate money by selling those NFTS, there are some Memes, which are sold for 300k to 400k USD, so memes NFT market can be big if platform is used wisely.

About Catecoin

Catecoin is a first-of-its-kind decentralized meme token platform designed and developed to create new horizons in the meme and content farming space. At its core, Catecoin helps the meme community to earn passive income from their efforts and creativity.

