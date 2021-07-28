Global Mobile Concrete Mixer Market to Reach $11.81 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in government expenditures for infrastructural development, high yield and decrease in raw material wastage, and easy transportation of the mixture have boosted the growth of the global mobile concrete mixer market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the world is slowly recovering from the pandemic and all industries would resume their regular manufacturing and services.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile concrete mixer market was pegged at $6.75 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in government expenditures for infrastructural development, high yield and decrease in raw material wastage, and easy transportation of the mixture have boosted the growth of the global mobile concrete mixer market. However, high investment and regular maintenance hinder the market growth. On the contrary, demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly mixers is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.



Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12232

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the construction activities were restricted to a huge extent. The lack of workforce and disrupted supply chain hampered the market.

The manufacturing and oil & gas industries were among the worst-hit industries during the pandemic, which hampered the demand for mobile concrete mixers.

However, the world is slowly recovering from the pandemic and all industries would resume their regular manufacturing and services.

The report segments the global mobile concrete mixer market on the basis of capacity, product type, vehicle type, and region.

Based on product type, the standard segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 98% of the market. However, the volumetric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Mobile Concrete Mixer Market Request Here

On the basis of vehicle type, the truck segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the market. However, the trailer segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR pf 6.4% during the forecast period.

The global mobile concrete mixer market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12232

Leading Players:



The global mobile concrete mixer market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as KYB Corporation, AB Volvo, Navister Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Sany Group, Oshkosh Corporation, Sinotruk, Schwing Stetter Group, Tata Motors and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Cement Mixer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Construction Dumper Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Concrete and Cement Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Green Cement and Concrete Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Gypsum & Drywall Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us: