Cobravest Launch Cuts to the Chase so Options Trading Becomes a Financial Education No One Can Afford to Side Step
Investing community and education portal launches with their first options trading course and conscious trading makes its way into the mindsets of investors.
Providing practical and executable steps to trading is at the heart of everything we teach.”LONDON, UK, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobravest launches to give new investors something uncommon in the industry - practical financial knowledge that creates, and walks out, a profitable trading strategy. Founded by Matteo Busetti, Cobravest is not your typical swim through a sea of theory-based investment courses that don’t tap into the mechanics of making money. Launched to clear the path, the Cobravest website and online educational portal now offer the first options trading course from the market’s newest trailblazer. Busetti takes a deep dive into the bevy of potential found in trading options where steady profits live without being subject to stock declines. With a focus on limiting risks, he teaches what he calls conscious trading. Students learn how to reach a well-balanced approach to successful trading while keeping risk under control and achieving steady growth. To impart that next level of service, he offers ongoing 24/7 support to help new traders practice their newfound insight and bring it into reality. So, all that’s left for future independent traders to do is ditch the guesswork; help has arrived.
— Matteo Busetti, Founder
Busetti said, “Unfortunately, too many companies promote get-rich-quick schemes that frankly undermine our industry. They teach the theory of trading but leave it to you to apply that theory, place a trade, manage it, and make money. For someone new to trading, that can be intimidating. Providing practical and executable steps to trading is at the heart of everything we teach. With risk management embedded within the strategies. we want to show people how trading can be a profitable venture for anyone willing to put the work in.”
In short, Cobravest is the opposite of that. With his investment course and online community, Busetti posts the trades he takes and shows members how he manages the position. The step-by-step process includes a 15-hour course with over 50 videos to guide complete beginners and more advanced traders. Cobravest students also have access to the Discord channel. This channel allows them to interact with like-minded people and find live alerts for current trades. Students receive lifetime access to the videos and future updates, new strategies, and new bonus releases. An online trade-tracking tool and journal help keep track of trades, and one-on-one mentorship calls are also available.
For more information, visit https://www.cobravest.com.
About Cobravest:
Based in London, Cobravest is a comprehensive options trading educational community. With a dedicated team that facilitates online trading education courses, investors grow their knowledge and portfolios.
About Matteo Busetti:
Matteo Busetti is the founder of Cobravest. An engineer who has worked in finance for seven years and has been a CFA Charterholder since 2019.
Website:
https://www.cobravest.com
Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/cobravest/
Matteo Busetti
Cobravest
+44 7425 930871
info@cobravest.com