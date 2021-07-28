RussKap Holding's Water Division, U.S. Military Announce Contract for Special Mobile Atmospheric Water Generating Units
The Maxim unit, equipped with military-grade technology, can produce up to 200 gallons of purified water a day.
RussKap Holdings, U.S. Military reach contract for innovative mobile atmospheric water generators, which can produce 200 gallons of purified water per day.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Russo, CEO of RussKap Holdings, announced today a contract to provide the US Military with the company’s Maxim units for creation of a new mobile water delivery system.
“We are so pleased that RussKap has been selected for this unique project,” said Russo. “Working in joint partnership with Trident Water to exclusively sell their patented ozone purification technology has allowed both our companies to experience rapid growth and become the leaders in the industry."
Yehuda Kaploun, President of RussKap added, “This breakthrough contract, which incorporates both Army and Navy research groups, will make certain that all branches of the military will be able to use our units in a mobile capacity on trucks and other vehicles. Russkap personnel has extensive experience designing mobile units and have worked in tandem with FEMA, the Red Cross, and the World Kitchen, and we were able to call on that unique experience to make this system work."
Kaploun concluded, “It is now becoming the norm for many military bases to also purchase our Tiffany home/office unit for on-base use. In one case, we now have a military base that utilizes 50 Tiffany machines already on the military facility.”
Kaploun and Russo both expressed admiration for their team of dedicated professionals from RussKap and from Trident Water who worked with the military personnel to make this life-saving and environmentally friendly technology a reality.
