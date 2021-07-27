Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on CDC Guidance

"Students are provided the best opportunity to learn and thrive when learning in person. We know the best way to safely do this is to get as many people age 12 and older vaccinated. Given the recent trends in COVID spread due to premature relaxation of prevention strategies by unvaccinated individuals and lagging vaccination rates in some parts of our country, we support the recommendation for masking in K-12 schools. We must do everything to ensure that our students do not have to compromise any more of their educational experiences due to increases in community spread. The Department stands ready to work with schools, families, and communities to implement these recommendations from the CDC and ensure all students in every corner of the country can return to school in-person, full time this fall."