Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,995 in the last 365 days.

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on CDC Guidance

"Students are provided the best opportunity to learn and thrive when learning in person. We know the best way to safely do this is to get as many people age 12 and older vaccinated. Given the recent trends in COVID spread due to premature relaxation of prevention strategies by unvaccinated individuals and lagging vaccination rates in some parts of our country, we support the recommendation for masking in K-12 schools. We must do everything to ensure that our students do not have to compromise any more of their educational experiences due to increases in community spread. The Department stands ready to work with schools, families, and communities to implement these recommendations from the CDC and ensure all students in every corner of the country can return to school in-person, full time this fall."

You just read:

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on CDC Guidance

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.