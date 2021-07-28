Stacey Isaacs Recognized by The Florida Bar for Meritorious Service

Stacey Isaacs was recognized by The Florida Bar for meritorious service.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacey Isaacs, partner at WorkInjuryRights.Com™, has been recognized by The Florida Bar for meritorious service.

The Meritorious Service Award was issued to Ms. Isaacs for her selfless contributions of time and talent to the legal profession and to the public, as Chairperson of The Florida Bar’s Grievance Committee 17D.

Grievance committees are tasked with investigating possible lawyer misconduct in the state. Each of Florida’s 20 judicial districts has at least one grievance committee composed of lawyers and nonlawyers who reside in the circuit. All members are volunteers.

Grievance committees function in a similar way to a grand jury. Committee members review complaints, decide on professional conduct infractions and determine whether discipline against a lawyer is warranted.

The Meritorious Service Award was issued to Ms. Isaacs on September 30, 2020 by Dori Foster-Morales, then President of The Florida Bar, and Joshua Doyle, Executive Director.

About Stacey Isaacs

Ms. Isaacs passed bar examinations in Florida and New Jersey in 1997, after receiving her J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law. Ms. Isaacs has been a member of The Florida Bar for 24 years.

In addition to The Florida Bar, Ms. Isaacs is a member of the Broward County Bar Association and serves on the board as a member of the Workers’ Compensation Section of the Broward County Bar Association. Ms. Isaacs is also admitted to the U.S. District Court for Southern District of Florida.

In more than 20 years as a lawyer, Ms. Isaacs has served as in-house counsel for insurance companies and elsewhere in the private sector defending workers’ compensation cases. She has extensive trial and mediation experience in the field of workers’ compensation and provides knowledgeable counsel to all of her clients.

Ms. Isaacs is integral to the reputation of WorkInjuryRights.Com™ by providing quality legal service to injured parties from all walks of life. The firm specializes in personalized representation for Florida workers seeking assistance with Workers’ Compensation claims and has recovered millions of dollars in compensation.

About The Florida Bar

The Florida Bar dates back to the late 1800s. Originally a voluntary organization, lawyers belonging to the Florida bar association were directed by the Supreme Court of Florida to make membership in the bar mandatory for regulatory purposes.

Compulsory membership in The Florida Bar began in 1950 and is required in order to practice law in the state of Florida. The Florida Bar is headquartered in Tallahassee.

The Florida Bar has four core functions. These include regulating the practice of law in the state, ensuring the highest standards of legal professionalism, protecting the public by prosecuting unethical attorneys and preventing the unlicensed practice of law in Florida.

The Florida Bar regulates more than 109,000 lawyers in Florida and opens more than 7,000 cases of possible misconduct every year.

