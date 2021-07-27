Governor Abbott Orders Texas National Guard To Assist Texas Department Of Public Safety In Making Arrests Related To Border Crisis

July 27, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Major General Tracy R. Norris, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard, ordering guardsmen to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with arresting individuals for state charges related to the border crisis.

During the Governor's Border Security Summit in Del Rio in mid-June, the Governor announced that individuals who commit criminal trespass or other state offenses will be subject to arrest and confinement. This order builds upon the Governor's disaster declaration that directs DPS to enforce all federal and state criminal laws including for criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking.

"To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed—in addition to the troopers from DPS and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there—and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law," reads the letter. "By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border."

