Gov. Ricketts Hosts Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 22nd episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research. During the episode, Dr. Bhattacharya discusses the origins of the coronavirus, the national response to the pandemic, and the social and economic costs of lockdowns.

Dr. Bhattacharya researches the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, devoting special attention to the influence of government programs, biomedical innovations, and economics. Recently, Dr. Bhattacharya has studied the epidemiology of COVID-19 and evaluated policy responses to the epidemic. He has published 135 articles in top peer-reviewed scientific journals in medicine, economics, health policy, epidemiology, statistics, law, and public health among other fields. He holds an MD and PhD in economics, both from Stanford University.

Alongside fellow epidemiologists and public health scientists, Dr. Bhattacharya co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration in October 2020, which expressed concerns about the human toll of COVID-19 lockdowns. He has been a proponent of focusing coronavirus responses on protecting those at high-risk from the virus, such as older citizens. More of Dr. Bhattacharya’s biography can be found by clicking here.

Listen to episode 22 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here, and on YouTube by clicking here. You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.