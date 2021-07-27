Your Crawlspace, Inc. expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Your Crawlspace, Inc. (YCS), a patented crawlspace encapsulation manufacturing and distribution company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The more than $3.6 million investment will create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

Headquartered in Charleston County, YCS is a family-owned company that creates vapor barrier systems that provide a damage-free seal throughout treated areas.

YCS’ expansion includes the purchasing and upfitting of a new facility at 1056 Hunley Sullivans Road in Awendaw to accommodate the company’s growth. The new operation will serve as a distribution facility with additional office space.

The expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2021. Individuals interested in joining the YCS team should visit the company’s contact webpage.

QUOTES

“Your Crawlspace has been experiencing significant growth over the last several years which necessitates this expansion. We are very appreciative of our customers, the YCS team and Charleston County for all their support.” -Your Crawlspace Founder and President Bennie Marshall

“South Carolina’s business-friendly approach and talented workforce allow companies like Your Crawlspace, Inc. to thrive. We look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Family-owned businesses like YCS are the heart of South Carolina, and today’s announcement is a huge reason to celebrate. These new jobs will make a big difference in the Charleston County area, and we’re excited to see what the future has in store for this great company.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It’s always gratifying to see family-owned businesses continue to expand and create opportunities in their community. We congratulate Your Crawlspace, Inc. on their expansion and the creation of 40 new jobs in the northern part of Charleston County.” -Charleston County Council Chair Teddie Pryor