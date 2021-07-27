 SCDSS Announces New Calhoun County Director

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Will Batchelor (803) 767-1488 Will.Batchelor@dss.sc.gov

 

July 26, 2021- The South Carolina Department of Social Services has named Theresa Spellman as the new Calhoun County DSS Director, effective July 19th, 2021. Ms. Spellman has been employed with DSS since 2006, starting as a Child Protective Services investigator. She later became certified as an Adult Protective Services case manager.

She has served in several additional roles with the agency including a Foster Care case manager, a Family Preservation case manager & supervisor, and as a Lowcountry regional performance coach.

“I am elated to be a part of the management team of an agency that prides itself on exceptional customer service for families,” said Spellman. “I learned early on the importance of serving others. It brings great rewards and teaches humility. I will focus on continuing to build strong teams, strong collaborative relationships, a stronger community, and stronger families in Calhoun County.” 

Ms. Spellman has an associate’s degree in human services from Denmark Technical College, a bachelor’s in sociology from Claflin University, and a master’s in human services from Webster University.

For more information on DSS programs and services available for Calhoun County residents, please visit the SCDSS website here.

 

