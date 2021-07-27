El Paso County, TX Moves to Online Sheriff Sales with National Software Provider Realauction.com
First Online Sale August 3, 2021EL PASO, TEXAS, US, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Richard Wiles will soon be holding his Sheriff’s Sales online via an easy-to-use system provided by Realauction.com. The Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with El Paso County Administration, the El Paso County Auditor’s Office, the City of El Paso Tax Office and Realauction.com, created the website to facilitate the online sale of real property based on tax foreclosures. Moving online will help the county to hold their sales without large public gatherings, alleviating the spread of COVID-19. Another benefit – the sale will now be opened up to a larger audience of bidders, resulting in a higher likelihood of those properties to be returned to the tax rolls.
Pursuant to Texas Tax Code 34.01 and 34.05 and after approval by El Paso County Commissioner’s Court and Sheriff Wiles, the Sheriff’s Office will sell real property online beginning August 3, 2021. Properties offered for sale are those that are delinquent in payment of property taxes. The new platform will allow bidders to view the list of properties being sold while keeping track of the auction in real time. All deposits and payments are made electronically. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable, & refunded if the bidder does not win.
Prospective bidders can even complete their research on the site as well, & any questions will be answered by Realauction.com’s dedicated Customer Service Department. Realauction.com’s CEO, Lloyd McClendon said “We are excited to add El Paso County to our growing list of Texas counties & look forward to future Texas expansion in the months to come.”
The website is now live and can be visited by clicking on the following link https://elpaso.texas.sheriffsaleauctions.com/. Prospective bidders must register and establish an account prior to participating in the auction. If there are any questions please reach out to RealAuction.com at 1-877-361-7325 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Civil Section. If you would like more information about Realauction.com, please visit their website at www.realauction.com.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 300 counties in 12 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
###
Mia Ahmed
Realauction.com
+1 9547347400 X243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn