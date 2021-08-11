(Video) Iranians Repeat Calls for Justice for 1988 Massacre Victims

July 27, 2021 - (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Publication of indictment and documents in the Case of Hamid Noury, Iranian Regime Henchman, by Swedish Prosecutor Authority.

10th August, 2021 - Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), held a protest rally on August 10 in Sweden, simultaneous with the trial of Hamid Noury. Noury was one of the regime’s henchmen during the 1988 massacre.

July 27, 2021 - Iranian officials brazenly claim Khomeini’s fatwa still stands against The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, dissidents.

July 27, 2021 - It has taken since 1988 for an organization like Amnesty International to even consider the ongoing crimes against humanity.

Witnesses to the massacre of 1988 and the families of the martyrs were interviewed for 10 days by the Swedish prosecutor’s office under the supervision of the Albanian prosecutor’s office.

July 27, 2021 - The UN experts expressed: “We are concerned that the situation may amount to crimes against humanity.” They stated that if Iran continues “to refuse to uphold its obligations”.

July 27, 2021 - The UN experts expressed: “We are concerned that the situation may amount to crimes against humanity.” They stated that if Iran continues “to refuse to uphold its obligations”.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): So far, due to the international community’s appeasement towards the Iranian regime, officials have never been held accountable. The EU has closed its ears and eyes in a similar way to the appeasement of Hitler in the 1930s.

Iranian expatriates and the MEK supporters in the EU and the US have held dozens of protests, since Khamenei, chose Ebrahim Raisi as the regime’s new president.

Khomeini issued a fatwa or decree stating that all prisoners in Iranian prisons who were affiliated with or supporters of the MEK and who were faithful in their beliefs, were to be executed.”
NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), held a protest rally on August 10 in Sweden, simultaneous with the trial of Hamid Noury. Noury was one of the regime’s henchmen during the 1988 massacre.

Nouri is being tried for his role in the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in Iran, mostly members and supporters of the MEK.

Iranians expatriates and the MEK supporters in Europe and the United States have held dozens of protests within the last months, since the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, chose Ebrahim Raisi as the regime’s new president.

Raisi, who was inaugurated on August 5, is one of the main perpetrators of the 1988 massacre.

On Sunday, Iranians in Gothenburg, and Malmo in Sweden, held protest rallies urging the international community to hold Raisi to account for his role in the 1988 massacre.

They held a large banner calling for justice for the victims of the 1988 massacre.

The Iranian expatriates in Torino, Italy, also held a rally on Sunday, calling for Raisi’s prosecution.

They chanted slogans against the regime of mass murderers in Iran. They also underlined their support of their risen compatriots in Iran.

On August 3, the MEK supporters in London, United Kingdom, held a protest rally, urging the international community to prosecute Raisi for his role in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.

They held a banner that read: “Raisi, guilty of the massacre of thousands of political prisoners must be prosecuted.”

They also held signs which read: “Iranian people want regime change,” echoing the recent calls for regime change in Iran protests across the country.

Iranians in Germany, Italy, and United States joined the compatriots in calling for Raisi’s prosecution.

The ongoing protests underline the Iranian people’s demand for holding the regime to account for its crimes.

The international community could start by initiating an official investigation into the 1988 massacre and holding its perpetrators accountable.


Background

In the summer of 1988, the Iranian regime massacred over 30,000 political prisoners held in jails across Iran.

The massacre was carried out based on a fatwa by the regime’s then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini.

Raisi played a key role in the 1988 massacre as one of the members of Tehran’s “Death Commission.”

Khamenei selected Raisi during the recent sham presidential election to consolidate power in his regime.

The Iranian people showed they do not want this regime by boycotting the sham elections and reiterated their demands for regime change in recent protests in Khuzestan.

The international community should support the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic country and hold Raisi to account.

Butcher of 1988 Massacre in Iran

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

