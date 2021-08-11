(Video) Iranians Repeat Calls for Justice for 1988 Massacre Victims
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Publication of indictment and documents in the Case of Hamid Noury, Iranian Regime Henchman, by Swedish Prosecutor Authority.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), held a protest rally on August 10 in Sweden, simultaneous with the trial of Hamid Noury. Noury was one of the regime’s henchmen during the 1988 massacre.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iranian officials brazenly claim Khomeini’s fatwa still stands against The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, dissidents.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): It has taken since 1988 for an organization like Amnesty International to even consider the ongoing crimes against humanity.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Witnesses to the massacre of 1988 and the families of the martyrs were interviewed for 10 days by the Swedish prosecutor’s office under the supervision of the Albanian prosecutor’s office.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The opening words of the Rome Statute treaty states that all people are united through their common bonds but when serious crimes are committed.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The UN experts expressed: “We are concerned that the situation may amount to crimes against humanity.” They stated that if Iran continues “to refuse to uphold its obligations”.
Iranian expatriates and the MEK supporters in the EU and the US have held dozens of protests, since Khamenei, chose Ebrahim Raisi as the regime’s new president.
Nouri is being tried for his role in the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in Iran, mostly members and supporters of the MEK.
Raisi, who was inaugurated on August 5, is one of the main perpetrators of the 1988 massacre.
On Sunday, Iranians in Gothenburg, and Malmo in Sweden, held protest rallies urging the international community to hold Raisi to account for his role in the 1988 massacre.
They held a large banner calling for justice for the victims of the 1988 massacre.
The Iranian expatriates in Torino, Italy, also held a rally on Sunday, calling for Raisi’s prosecution.
They chanted slogans against the regime of mass murderers in Iran. They also underlined their support of their risen compatriots in Iran.
On August 3, the MEK supporters in London, United Kingdom, held a protest rally, urging the international community to prosecute Raisi for his role in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.
They held a banner that read: “Raisi, guilty of the massacre of thousands of political prisoners must be prosecuted.”
They also held signs which read: “Iranian people want regime change,” echoing the recent calls for regime change in Iran protests across the country.
Iranians in Germany, Italy, and United States joined the compatriots in calling for Raisi’s prosecution.
The ongoing protests underline the Iranian people’s demand for holding the regime to account for its crimes.
The international community could start by initiating an official investigation into the 1988 massacre and holding its perpetrators accountable.
Background
In the summer of 1988, the Iranian regime massacred over 30,000 political prisoners held in jails across Iran.
The massacre was carried out based on a fatwa by the regime’s then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini.
Raisi played a key role in the 1988 massacre as one of the members of Tehran’s “Death Commission.”
Khamenei selected Raisi during the recent sham presidential election to consolidate power in his regime.
The Iranian people showed they do not want this regime by boycotting the sham elections and reiterated their demands for regime change in recent protests in Khuzestan.
The international community should support the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic country and hold Raisi to account.
