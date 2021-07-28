CEO Talks The future of American Leisure and DNA Brands Inc.
American Leisure holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:$AMLH $DNAX)FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Scully, former CEO of Apple and Pepsi once said, “The future belongs to those who see possibilities before they become obvious”, and Adrian Patasar, CEO of DNA Brands Inc (OTC: $DNAX) and American Leisure Holdings (OTC: $AMLH), is surely following this trend. He has identified and tapped into projects of which he intends to bring his brands to the forefront of the market, focusing on creating shareholder value.
In a recent Youtube interview, Adrian discussed the strategic road map of both DNA Brands Inc and American Leisure Holdings Inc. He emphasized on potential mergers and joint ventures which the brands would be undergoing and how it would benefit the shareholders and the consumers at large. Keeping in mind that shareholders are one of the most important parts of the company. Adrian also explained the existing share structure and how it would evolve in the next couple of months.
With regards to American Leisure Holdings or AMLH, the CEO mentioned that they are in the process of a corporate clean-up in the operational segment and has solid intentions and plans for reinstating the company in the state of Nevada without any anticipated hindrances.
As CEO of these Two companies, Adrian, has made it a priority to stay connected with shareholders and all stratas of his business ecosystems and therefore he welcomes everyone to reach out to him with their queries.
For questions or other important communication, you can write to the respective company emails below.
About American Leisure Holding Inc.
American Leisure Holdings Inc (AMLH). Is a holding company that is in the process of being reinstated in its current state of domicile. Furthermore, the company plans to restructure, so it can grow through acquisitions to bring accretive shareholder value.
About DNA Brands Inc.
DNA Brands is a holding company focused on cutting-edge emerging markets.
Since March 2020, the company has engaged in Solar Digital Marketing and Sales. Also in January 2021, the company Acquired majority ownership of DNA Tags™, a Blockchain verified Medicinal Packaging Technology, soon to be actively marketed in various medicinal sectors.
Adrian M. Patasar
561-654-5722
info@dnabrandsinc.com (DNAX)
info@amlh.net (AMLH)
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects.
There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.
Adrian McKenzie-Patasar
American Leisure holdings Inc
+1 561-654-5722
