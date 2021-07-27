The TransAmTri, The Longest Official Triathlon In The World, Tests and Showcases The Ultimate Human Strength
The TransAmTri, The Longest Official Triathlon In The World,NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National The TransAmTriathlon originated from crazy discussions during the 2013 Triple DECA Iron race in Lake Garda, Italy. As Wayne Kurtz, founder and fellow endurance racer, covered thousands and thousands of loops swimming, cycling and running; the idea of creating the first official point-to-point ultra triathlon across the United States seemed pretty cool.
Passionate about the lifetime benefits of endurance sports, Kurtz has competed for over 34 years. He has tested himself and triumphed over hundreds of endurance races throughout the world and wanted to bring his dream of racing a triathlon across the United States into reality. Kurtz and his team at RaceTwitch Events, went into meticulous planning and prepping. Eight years later, the longest triathlon in the world was created and their inaugural race was set for May 25, 2021.
Spanning from Historic Lucky’s Lake Swim, Florida to Point Mugu State Park, California, the unique triathlon was a total of 3,405 miles; swimming 31 miles, biking 3,073 miles and running 301 miles. It consisted of support and self-supported sections. Limited to 20 participants, racers had 30 days to complete the race as they experienced extreme heat reaching 110+ degrees Fahrenheit all while testing their endurance and human will.
After a month of competing in some of the toughest conditions, the race ended with two finishers, and six participants. One of the finishers was Kurtz himself, who finished in 36 days and documented his journey and highlights from his race here. He says “We weren't doing it for the Guinness Book of World Records and we weren't doing it for the fastest known time. We were doing it to see if it could be done, number one. Could we actually go and do this thing in the middle of the summer, across the country and do an across the country triathlon? We did and it was amazing.”
The others finished with many stories to share, and we would love to share them with your readers. Please reach out to schedule an interview with Wayne and or the team of finishers!
About Trans Am Tri Events:
