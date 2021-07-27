Akash Brahmbhatt Explains Estate Planning And Senior Rights
Helping Elderly Relatives Take Control Of Their Finances With Nursing Home Owner Akash BrahmbhattSPRING,, TX, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring for elderly relatives can be tough, and one of the hardest parts is discussing the estate planning process. According to nursing home owner Akash Brahmbhatt, it's smart for both family members and elderly people in nursing homes to understand senior rights during estate planning.
Discussing Estate Planning With Loved Ones
If your loved one is of sound mind and capable of making their own financial decisions, they're allowed to do so — even if you (and other family members) don't agree with the choices they're making, according to Akash Brahmbhatt.
If family members think that their elderly relative is not of sound mind to make their own financial decisions, it may be time to work with a lawyer to talk about whether adult guardianship is a good option (the exact terms of appointing a guardian for a person who cannot make their own decisions differ from state to state).
A lawyer who specializes in senior issues can work with family members of nursing home patients to help decide whether adult guardianship is a good choice during the estate planning process.
If your loved one is of sound mind, it's smart to talk with them about estate planning, according to Akash Brahmbhatt. It's normal to need to approach this conversation more than one time. It's also important that all close relatives are on the same page when it comes to estate planning, both to keep the process as simple as possible and lower the stress of estate planning on your elderly family member.
Akash Brahmbhatt Recommends Bringing Up Estate Planning Sooner Rather Than Later
While it's easy to put off estate planning, it's important to do so as soon as possible. While it can be hard to think of a loved one passing away, it's key to remember that health conditions can change quickly, especially for elderly relatives who require nursing home care.
Making the estate planning process as easy as possible for your loved one can be helpful. Ask them if they have a lawyer who they'd prefer to work with, and arrange transportation to take them to legal appointments, if necessary.
Important Questions To Think About During The Estate Planning Process
It's smart to talk with your loved one about some basic questions to find out where they're at in the estate planning process, says Akash Brahmbhatt.
Questions that can be helpful to ask include:
Have you ever thought about creating a will?
Other than your children, is there anyone you'd like to designate as a beneficiary?
Who would you like to make financial decisions for you in the event that you become ill?
Estate planning conversations can be tough but remember — these conversations ensure that you're taking the necessary steps to carry out your loved one's wishes.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here