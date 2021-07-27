Citipost Mail Puts its Stamp on DMA Awards to 2023

Lesley Yeomans, Deputy Managing Director, Citipost Mail

Citipost Mail has announced that it will be the headline sponsor of the Data & Marketing Association (DMA) Awards for the next three years.

ALFRETON, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM , July 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mail management specialist Citipost Mail has announced that it will be the headline sponsor of the Data & Marketing Association (DMA) Awards for the next three years, taking over from Royal Mail who have headlined for the last seven years.The DMAs are recognised as the marketing industry’s most prestigious awards, with fierce competition across multiple disciplines and sectors. 2020 winners included NHS England, Sainsbury’s, Virgin Media, and BT, and the 2021 awards will again encompass 35 categories around the DMAs three pillars of strategy, creativity, and results.Citipost Mail is one of the UK’s largest independent direct mail companies, processing more than seven million advertising and business mail items every week. As a previous category sponsor and judge, Citipost Mail is committed to driving best practice across the industry, as Lesley Yeomans, Deputy Managing Director explains;“We are absolutely delighted to have secured this partnership deal with the DMA,” says Lesley. “As a category judge in 2019, I was impressed with the extremely high standard of entries submitted by the UK marketing community that has so much to be proud of.“Being headline sponsor of the DMA Awards helps Citipost Mail fulfil our vision of being the recognised custodian of direct mail letters in the UK and caps a remarkable year of progression for us. It has been the most challenging of times across all sectors, but we have been able to help our clients transition and thrive through creative and informative direct mail communications and campaigns while so many end customers have been based from home.“We have celebrated moving into new, larger headquarters this summer, and what better way to mark the evolution of our own business than to headline sponsor the awards that recognise our vision and values. We are all very excited and look forward to the judging process and awards celebrations in December.’Entries for the 2021 DMA Awards are open now, and the shortlist will be announced on Thursday, 14 November. Winners will be announced at the 2021 DMA awards ceremony in London on Tuesday, 7 December.About Citipost MailProviding end-to-end mail management to businesses big and small, Citipost Mail has been leading the way with Direct Mail services since 2006. Safe and secure bulk mail handling, alongside new data-driven products such as short messaging services (SMS) and hybrid mail (printing and sending mail) are just some of the services Citipost Mail offers its clients. A combination of state-of-the-art technology and proactive account management delivers market-leading services focusing on complete customer satisfaction.About the Data & Marketing AssociationThe DMA is the UK trade association for the data and marketing industry led by customer-first principles and a Code of ethics. The DMA has over 1,000 member organisations across the UK and almost a century of experience pioneering approaches in industry. Through the IDM, it continues to drive for marketing excellence through development and learning opportunities. DMA Talent’s range of initiatives is inspiring the next generation into the data and marketing industry to help meet the needs of today and tomorrow.

