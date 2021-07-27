Africa Oil Week headliners announced

The official Event Brochure, released by the organisers, details the African Ministers, government leaders, CEOs and upstream experts due to speak on the CPD-accredited agenda later this year.

Amongst those listed as main stage headliners is Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration and Production and Member of the Executive Committee at TotalEnergies. It will be Nicolas's first speaking engagement in his new role as E&P lead. Lorenzo Fiorillo, Head of SSA Upstream at Eni, and CEOs from Fugro, Seplat, Panoro Energy and Wood Mackenzie are all confirmed as 2021 headliners.

45 Ministers and government leaders will also be joining the strategic in-person event, and of which 15 ministers have been selected to host their national energy strategies and investment opportunities. Independents, including CEOs from Africa Oil Corp, Tullow Oil, ReconAfrica, First E&P and Discover Exploration, will too be presenting their farm out and JV opportunities in the revived Africa Independents Forum.

Paul Sinclair, Vice President of Energy and Director of Government Relations at Africa Oil Week, explained that “the agenda, as always, is focused on strategic business intelligence and deal-making opportunities. The past two years have seen an accelerated transition towards clean energy solutions. At this year's AOW, our curated programme will run under the theme ‘Succeeding in a Changed Market’ where we, and our impressive line-up of industry experts, will explore opportunities created by the energy transition for the African Upstream.”

Download the official brochure here (https://bit.ly/3x6NxOF).

About Africa Oil Week: Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent's upstream oil and gas sector. The event is now entering its 27th year, bringing together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community, and service providers.