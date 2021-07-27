Ambulatory Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Forecast Report

Top Players Covered in the Ambulatory Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Research Report are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Abbott, Biotronik, Inc, MediLynx, Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Inc. and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring devices market size is projected to expand steadily owing to rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Ambulatory Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Resting ECG, Event Monitor, Implantable Cardiac Monitor, Holter Monitor, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, Others), By Application (Tachycardia, Bradycardia, Atrial Fibrillation), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the International Journal of Stroke, 3.046 million new cases of atrial fibrillation, the most common form of cardiac arrhythmia, were registered in the Global Health Data Exchange database in 2017.

Moreover, studies published in the journal predict that this condition will affect roughly 9 million people in the US by 2050 and approximately 18 million people in Europe by 2060. Ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring devices enable doctors and emergency medical responders to keep track of a patient’s heartbeat patterns outside the hospital or any outpatient setting. Since these devices allow remote and prolonged monitoring of unusual heart behaviour in a patient, their adoption is expected to rise as cardiac complications become more widespread.





Highlights of the Report:

Valuable analysis of the market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Comprehensive assessment of the various segments of the market;

Actionable research into the regional opportunities impacting the market; and

In-depth study of the major market players and their dominant strategies.





Industry Developments:

June 2019: ZOLL Medical Corporation released its Heart Failure and Arrhythmia Management System (HFAMS) called the ZOLL Micro Cure or “ZOLL µCor™”. The system is aimed at improving clinical outcomes for patients by bringing down hospitalization frequency for patients with problems of fluid management.

May 2019: Abbott introduced the Confirm Rx™ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), an innovative smart monitor for tracking heart behavior in patients suffering from arrhythmia. The product, which is a paperclip-sized implantable device that can be synced with a smartphone, has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received the CE Mark in Europe.

Launch of Smart Monitoring Solutions by Top Players to Intensify Market Competition

Competition dynamics in this market are determined by the actions of a few key players, whose strategies are augmenting the ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring devices market growth. These players are focused on developing and launching monitoring solutions embedded with smart technologies to make heart monitoring more efficient and accurate.

Market Driver

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Globally to Feed Market Growth

The International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) estimates that over 460 million adults worldwide were living with diabetes in 2019 and this number is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045. Furthermore, the IDF observes that the incidence of type 2 diabetes is rising in majority of the countries. Type 2 Diabetes is known to heighten the risk of atrial fibrillation by 40%, according to a research study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine in 2010.

Glucose and insulin imbalance caused by Diabetes Mellitus can directly impact the myocardium in the atrium and ventricle, giving rise to atrial fibrillation. Many other epidemiological studies have found strong correlation between diabetes and heart arrhythmia and therefore, increasing prevalence of diabetes is likely to boost the adoption of ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring devices in the coming years.





North America to Secure Leading Market Position; Europe to Follow Closely

Geographically, North America is expected to have a commanding hold on the ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring devices market share in the forthcoming years. This is mainly attributable to various epidemiological forecasts that reveal that the incidence of atrial fibrillation is slated to increase considerably in the next few decades. In Europe, on the other hand, the main market drivers will be robust healthcare infrastructure, growing geriatric population, and rapid adoption of advanced health technologies. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to exhibit healthy growth owing to rising number of cardiac patients in the region.

List of Companies Profiled in the Ambulatory Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Abbott

Biotronik, Inc.

MediLynx

Medtronic

BioTelemetry, Inc.





