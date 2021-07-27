Ideal Homes Portugal Shares a New Investment Property in Burgau, West Algarve

Burgau Sea Gardens is a brand new development! Burgau Sea Gardens Developments has a 10% discount currently! Mortgage rates in Portugal are at an all time low! The time is great to invest in The Algarve, Portugal Contact the team at Ideal Homes TODAY!

FARO, PORTUGAL , July 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you are looking to invest in a location that has been nicknamed the Santorini of Portugal and is the best kept secret in the Algarve, where property will soon be sold at a premium, then look no further than Burgau.This charming fishing village is one of Algarve's most scenic locations and has stunning cliffs, hidden beaches, fortress ruins and even dinosaur fossils. Known for its white and blue houses Burgau is picture perfect!With less than 300 inhabitants, it offers a considerable number of restaurants and bars, most with sea views. Many expats live in the area and enjoy all the lifestyle choices available to them including a vibrant nightlife.The biggest attraction is Praia do Burgau, a Blue Flag beach with its stretch of golden sands and crystalline waters. Along the beach you can find small boats of fishermen who still practice traditional fishing techniques. This beach is the starting point of the Costa Vicentina.You can also plan a visit and explore the ancient shipwrecks and Roman artifacts in the Boca do Rio area.Neighbouring the popular city of Lagos, you're only a short distance away from the historical city centre with the traditional town, Sagres a little further to the west, making Burgau a good base for exploring the western Algarve. You can enjoy lovely coastal walks and stunning beaches, such as Salema or Praia da Luz.Ideal homes Portugal have a BRAND new 10% discount on the next 10 apartments that are sold, in the recently launched Burgau Sea Gardens , a brand new development with 32 apartments for sale.With prices starting at just 330,000€, you could save a whopping 33,000€ TODAY and if you decide to buy the top apartment, you would be saving 38,900€!Nestled on a large condominium offering expansive greens spaces and elements relating to nature, Burgau Sea Gardens apartments will also comprise two bedrooms and two bathrooms.From the spacious, open plan living room, dining area and fully fitted kitchen to the generously sized bedrooms and bathrooms, all properties for sale will come with high quality finishes and fixtures.Superior apartments will have both a private balcony and roof terrace whereas the ground floor apartments will have large balconies and private gardens with direct access to the pool.All residents or guests will be able to take advantage of the two communal swimming pools (one for children) and a well equipped gym.The development is ideally located to be purchased as an investment opportunity for anyone wanting to generate an additional income. Alternatively, they are ideal for those looking for a holiday home or even for those looking to relocate. These apartments suit all requirements.Currently the interest rates in Portugal are low and very appealing to investors. Ideal Homes Portugal has its own in-house mortgage broker who can assist you to obtain financing for your property with only a 20% down payment and interest rates as low as 0.9%.On top of this, Ideal Homes also has their own dedicated aftersales team who can assist you with all your rental and property management requirements.For more information, or if you have any questions please get in touch with the team at Ideal Homes Portugal on info@idealhomesportugal.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434.

