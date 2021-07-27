Underwater Data Centers Are The Latest Among Data Center Colocation Industry Trends

Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The introduction of the underwater data center is shaping the data center colocation market. The underwater data center is designed to use renewable electricity from tides and waves. It occupies less land onshore and is capable of using the flowing seawater to efficiently cool the electronics. In January 2021, Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co, a China-based marine electronic technology products firm, and Guangzhou Shipyard International Co, a China-based shipbuilding enterprise, together introduced an underwater data center that involves the installation of internet facilities such as servers in airtight pressure vessels with the required cooling performance under the surface of the ocean. This underwater data center helps in reducing the amount of energy that is consumed and acts as a sustainable data center solution.

The global data center colocation market is segmented by type into retail colocation, wholesale colocation, by enterprise size into large enterprise, small scale enterprise, and by end-user into BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, others.

The global data center colocation market size is expected to grow from $39.05 billion in 2020 to $47.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth in the data center colocation market is mainly due to growing demand for data center colocation owing to increase in costs of maintaining an in-house data center. The market is expected to reach $87.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

North America was the largest region in the data center colocation market in 2020. The regions covered in the data center colocation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the data center colocation market are Digital Realty Trust Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Global Switch, Cyxtera Technologies, Equinix Inc, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communication Ltd, AT&T Inc, Rackspace, NTT Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., NaviSite, SunGuard Availability Services, Telecity Group, and DuPont Fabros Technology Inc.

In March 2020, Digital Realty, a US-based company that provides colocation and peering services acquired Interxion for $8.4 billion. Interxion is a Netherland-based company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services. The acquisition aims to meet the colocation demands and requirements that are needed for businesses.

Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data center colocation global market overview, forecast data center colocation global market size and growth for the whole market, data center colocation global market segments, and geographies, data center colocation global market trends, data center colocation global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

