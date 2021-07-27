Elementum 3D Adopts Award-winning Australian Cold Spray Metal 3D Printing Technology
With a SPEE3D printer, Elementum 3D will be able to diversify into cold spray metal 3D printing offering new material opportunities to the 3D printing industry.CASUARINA, NT, AUSTRALIA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elementum 3D, a US additive manufacturing (AM) research and development company that specializes in the creation of advanced metals, composites, and ceramics, has acquired cold spray metal 3D printing technology developed by Australian company SPEE3D. The acquisition will allow Elementum 3D to offer more capabilities within its current services by expanding into metal cold spray technology.
With the investment, a WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printer will become the latest tool for Elementum 3D to advance its current additive manufacturing capability. The WarpSPEE3D is SPEE3D’s large-format cold spray metal 3D printing machine able to build multiple components at once up to 1000mm x 700mm in diameter and has the capacity to print 30 tons of metal parts per year. This acquisition enables Elementum 3D to now offer a rapid and cost-effective solution for customers who require high-quality metal parts for applications such as Defense, mining, oil and gas, aerospace, automotive industries, and more.
“Our revolutionary RAM technology and AM expertise is helping meet the 3D printing industry's ever-growing demand for a greater selection of printable materials. We are confident the acquisition of SPEE3D’s technology will be an excellent addition to our current capabilities. Developing and applying Elementum 3D materials to SPEE3D’s cold spray printers is a major step forward towards our goal to offer customers a comprehensive range of AM solutions,” stated Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein, CEO of Elementum 3D.
Leveraging cold spray technology, SPEE3D’s metal 3D printers run at a supersonic speed 100 to 1000 times faster compared to traditional metal 3D printing methods. They can produce industrial quality metal parts in just minutes, rather than days or weeks, making SPEE3D’s metal 3D printing machines the fastest and most economical additive manufacturing capability in the world. Through SPEE3D’s recent Australian Army field trials, it is also the world’s only proven deployable metal 3D printing technology.
“We are very excited about partnering with such a pioneering company such as Elementum 3D. Their additive manufacturing and material expertise will help to bring cold spray additive manufacturing to the forefront and quite literally change the way parts are manufactured in several industries,” states Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D.
“SPEE3D is honoured to be involved in Elementum 3D’s advanced materials research and development. SPEE3D’s cold spray fabrication technology provides a significantly increased scope for advanced materials development as the material is not melted during the print process. With our WarpSPEE3D technology, we look forward to how Elementum 3D spearheads material enhancement in cold spray processes for the future 3D printing market," said Steven Camilleri, CTO of SPEE3D.
