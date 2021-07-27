Human Resource Analytics Self-Learning Management Book Earns Rave Reviews

Dr. Walsh brings HR analytics into the real world for professionals and students in the HR Analytics Essentials book, part of the Self-Learning Management series by Vibrant Publishers. HR Analytics Essentials - Paperback ISBN: 9781636510347 | Hardback ISBN: 9781636510361 | Ebook ISBN: 9781636510354 Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation.

HR Analytics Essentials is a must read for every human resource professional and the book itself is a must have in human resource's toolbox.

I would recommend HR Analytics Essentials without reservation to both, teachers, students or practitioner of HR who wish to comprehend the subject matter of HR Analytics.” — Dr. Jerry Spiegel, President of Lakeview Educational Association

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to tell a story through numbers has become increasingly critical to human resource (HR) professionals. Vibrant Publishers released Dr. Michael Walsh's HR Analytics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (HR Analytics Essentials) on April 7, 2021. As part of the 14-book Self-Learning Management series, it is a perfect refresher for professionals or first-time textbook for HR students.

With more than 15 years of experience in HR and people analytics between Bloomberg and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Dr. Walsh currently teaches master's level HR Analytics and is the lead for Global Talent Management and Organizational Effectiveness for Eaton Corporation's Vehicle Group. HR Analytics Essentials was written with a blend of practical guidance, theory, and humor, which makes learning HR analytics a breeze.

"Workforce analytics and metric are changing the employment landscape, and HR professionals who embrace data analytics as they examine employee behaviors and preferences have a great opportunity to improve productivity in the workplace," stated Mr. Cepero of the YMCA of Greater Rochester. "HR Analytics Essentials is a must read for every human resource professional and the book itself is a must have in human resource's toolbox. If you want to move from being analytically resistant to analytically willing and finally become analytically savvy you must start with this book first."

Beyond the basics and best practices, there are case studies and online tutorials to solidify the theories. HR Analytics Essentials also includes a set of video tutorials explaining how to wield quantitative data efficiently.

"This book explains the scientific method of inquiry as it is applied to HR functions in a clear and understandable manner. The book has easily viewed charts, graphs, case studies, discussions questions, and quizzes to help the reader," says Dr. Jerry Spiegel, President of Lakeview Educational Association. "The use of statistics to operationalize data is easy to comprehend. The book covers the essential areas of the HR function in organizations such as staffing and training and compensating both salaried and hourly employees. A plus are the video tutorials available online. I would recommend this book without reservation to both, teachers, students or practitioner of HR who wish to comprehend the subject matter of HR Analytics."

Whether recruiting, onboarding, or retaining staff, the numbers pertaining to all aspects of the people behind a business support budgetary decisions. Pick up your copy of HR Analytics Essentials at your favorite virtual or physical location including Vibrant’s website, Amazon, Kindle, Smashwords, Lulu, Gardners, Ingram Lightning Source, Reader’s Favorite, Google Books, Goodreads, LibraryThing, Redshelf, Hoopla, BiblioBoard, and Baker & Taylor.

More About the Author

Dr. Michael Walsh’s passion for People Analytics landed him at Bloomberg and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles where he started and led the Global People Strategy and Analytics and People Analytics and Insights functions, respectively. His master’s degree is in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois and his PhD is in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. Michael began his professional career as a client facing consultant for Mercer’s Human Capital practice focused on HR Strategy, Organizational Design/Development and Human Capital Analytics. Michael worked for Mercer in Chicago, Dubai and New York.

About Vibrant Publishers and the Self-Learning Management Series

Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation. Categories include programming, operating systems and other texts focused on IT. In addition, a series of books helps professionals in their own disciplines learn the business skills needed in their professional growth. Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series is designed to help students, new managers, career switchers and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons and is designed to address every aspect of business. Each book includes the fundamentals, important concepts, standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter in a compact format very easy to interpret.

To know more, visit https://www.vibrantpublishers.com/product-category/self-learning-management-series/

