Hydrogen Fueling Station Market to Reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Automobiles to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen fueling station market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 2.67 billion by 2028 while exhibiting an exceptional CAGR of 30.8% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Hydrogen Fueling Station Market, 2021-2028.”The report also mentions that the market stood at USD 0.37 billion in 2020.The growing demand for hydrogen-powered vehicles amidst the rising pollution levels and the presence of supportive government policies will boost the demand for the product in the forthcoming years. For instance, in April 2021, Air Products introduced a new unit of hydrogen-powered fuel station in the South Korean city of Ulsan. The company was granted the government’s subsidy program and is expected to provide sustainable charging solutions.

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 30.8 % 2028 Value Projection USD 2.62 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 0.37 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 161 Segments covered Type; Regional Growth Drivers Rapidly Growing Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Automotive to Propel Growth.

Paradigm Shift Towards Adoption of Low Carbon Technologies to Augment Industry Expansion.



Pitfalls & Challenges Significant Initial Expenditure May Limit the Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Market Exhibited a Lower Growth Rate of 28.9% in 2020; Disruption in Supply Chain Hampers Automotive Sales

The automotive market has suffered economically due to the lockdowns announced by the government agencies. Disruption in the supply chain, unavailability of materials, and reduced demand for vehicles were some of the factors that affected sales worldwide. This further led to the market suffering from a lower growth rate of 28.9% in 2020. The market is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels once the industrial activities resume in the near future.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is divided into small stations, medium stations, and large stations.

Based on the type, the small station held the global hydrogen fueling station market share of about 89.9% in 2020 and is anticipated to dominate in the forthcoming years. The dominance of the segment is due to the increasing demand for commercial vehicles that propel the need for small hydrogen-powered stations across the globe.

Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

What does the Report Include?

The market report for hydrogen fuel stations includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PORTERS five forces analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Surge in Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles to Aid Growth

In May 2019, Hyundai Motors commenced constructing its new hydrogen fueling station in Seoul, South Korea. According to the company, the facility is expected to be the first station built across a parliamentary complex in the National Assembly area. Companies such as Hyundai are focusing their strategies on leveraging the opportunities provided by the high demand for hydrogen-powered vehicles. Besides, the rising pollution level leading to significant degradation of air quality is projected to contribute to the global hydrogen fueling station market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to hold the highest position in the market. This is ascribable to factors such as the supportive government policies to ensure the development of advanced hydrogen fueling station facilities in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The region stood at USD 0.23 billion in 2020.

North America – The region is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is due to several tax-benefit policies and proactive research and development initiatives by several companies in countries such as the U.S. that will boost the adoption of innovative fueling stations in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Key Players to Leverage Lucrative Market Opportunities

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies focusing on developing and introducing advanced hydrogen fueling stations to cater to the growing demand from consumers globally. Additionally, other key players are adopting strategies such as partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaboration to maintain their presence in the fiercely competitive marketplace.

Industry Development:

July 2020 – Linde AG announced its plan to construct and operate the HRS facility developed for passenger trains operating acrossBremervörde, Germany. The move is expected to consolidate Linde’s position in the global marketplace.

