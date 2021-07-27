Mongplus, Developing a Game to Raise Pets in Metaverse

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'Mongplus', a curation platform specialized in pets, announced that it has teamed up with 'Unionz', a web system and platform development company, to jointly develop a pet raising game that combines metaverse technology.



Unionz is an IT company established in 2021, and has built websites and programs for the 2019 Korea-ASEAN Special Summit and International Anti-Corruption Conference. In addition, Unionz has been recognized for its excellence in 3D development by establishing website for public institutions and producing 3D virtual booth information site. Users who participate in Mongplus' ecosystem will be rewarded by its own token, Nose Co.

Mongplus and Unionz also announced that they will implement AR functions by applying metaverse technology to game development.

Mongplus said in a statement that "the pet raising game, which will be implemented as AR by applying metaverse technology, not only allows users to enjoy games lively through AR, but also provides information and expertise suitable for the pet growth according to their level. By raising pets in advance by reflecting reality in virtual spaces, we will help them acquire relevant knowledge before raising pets and suppress the animal abandonment phenomenon caused by lack of prior knowledge."

By providing secondary life to raise pets in a virtual space, it is expected to provide responsibility and expertise to users who want to raise pets, and provide new interest and pet culture to families who nurtures pets.

Mongplus' "Metaverse Pet Promotion Game" (tentative title) is scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of 2021.

