Monarch Wallet To Support Worlds Largest Airdrop & New ETH Hard-Fork: PulseChain

Monarch Blockchain Corporation Inc. to support ETH Hard-Fork: PulseChain. The Project Launch raised 26+ Million USD Supporting the Sens Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Charity Focused on Medical Research For Life Extension and Longevity.

Monarch Blockchain Corporation Inc., creator of Monarch Wallet—a decentralized digital asset wallet—and the recurring payment platform MonarchPay, announced it will be supporting the ETH hard-fork by Richard Heart called PulseChain. PulseChain announced its launch just days ago. The project has initiated its sacrifice period, giving people around the world the ability to make a political statement to prove how strong they believe that blockchains are speech and that speech is a protected human right

Within the first 6 days of the sacrifice period, PulseChain raised over $26 Million in U.S. dollars for SENS.ORG. The SENS Research Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity organization specializing in medical research for life extension technology and longevity.

“I want to thank Richard Heart; what he’s doing for us is spectacular! We have been having a very good year with income – a big expansion of our activities is coming. Thanks to the PulseChain Airdrop, those plans are going to explode into another level entirely.” Said Dr. Aubrey de Grey, Foundation Chief Science Officer, and Founder. Furthermore, he also shared, “Our work will be greatly accelerated, resulting in huge numbers of lives saved in the future, as a direct result of Richard’s supporters’ wonderful generosity. We’re all working tirelessly to keep up with donors and hold up our part of the process. Thank you so very much, Richard!”

PulseChain is a hard-fork of the Ethereum blockchain and looks to support Ethereum by taking some of the load off of the network. The project is also holding the world’s largest airdrop in history by giving tens of thousands of tokens for free.

PulseChain also boasts of improved energy efficiency, moving from proof of work to proof of stake validation—making it environmentally friendly. The chain also improves transaction speeds down to 3 seconds from around 13 of the standard Ethereum blockchain. This will help serve more users with faster transactions and lower transaction fees across its network.

Richard Heart, Founder of PulseChain, first volunteered for the SENS foundation in 2006. Richard has a passion for helping people. He is a published self-help author who gives his books away for free to help others. His youtube channel started off by helping people improve the quality of their lives. Richard is also the founder of HEX, a project that promotes itself as the world’s first blockchain certificate of deposit.

Always on the cutting edge, Monarch Wallet held a $50k HEX Giveaway for its users. Since the giveaway, the HEX increased in value by over 6000%. Monarch Wallet will soon be the first decentralized digital asset wallet to support PulseChain. Monarch will also support PulseChain through its decentralized recurring payment solution, MonarchPay.

