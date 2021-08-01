The Innovative Matchmaking and Travel Website Called 212TravelBuddy and Travel Website Called 212TravelBuddy
The all-new 212Travelbuddy offers matchmaking services that disrupt the cliché methods of the matchmaking industryMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The all-new 212Travelbuddy offers matchmaking services that disrupt the cliché methods of the matchmaking industry by helping travelers find the 'right one' for their next travel adventure.
With people looking for more like-minded travel companions and groups to go on a travel adventure with and make fun-lasting memories, 212Travelbuddy introduces its premium matchmaking services to help travelers find the 'perfect one' for their exciting year-long travel tours.
Around 60% out of the 1.4 billion yearly travelers consist of people that enjoy traveling with a travel partner than going solo. Even with that many travelers searching for travel partners, most people still find it difficult to connect with like-minded people or groups for their next travel tour. Travel sites don't do much and travelers are beginning to look for companies that offer more than just the cliché services.
212Travelbuddy has built its unique matchmaking and travel services with the idea of "challenging the status quo." At 212Travelbuddy, we help travelers find more than just travel buddies for their next trip- we help them find the 'right one'. The 'right one could be a travel partner, friend, group, or potential love partner that shares the same interests, itinerary and tourist destination places as you.
This unique approach is a win-win situation for both travelers and their matches as "they get to find the love of their life, build long-lasting friendships or just go on a terrific travel adventure with a group of travelers," says 212Travelbuddy's Head of Operations. "This idea takes away the monotonous style of matchmaking and offers people a new dating experience that comes with zero expectations and worries," he further added.
Different and Exceptional Services
212Travelbuddy differs from other traditional matchmaking and travel services because we combine the advantages of both industries into one. With our elite services, travelers can find a travel companion or love partner for their next trip and enjoy the fun experience of traveling with someone they are attracted to, without feeling the pressure to commit to a long relationship. To make for a different matchmaking experience, 212Travelbuddy helps people to find their 'perfect travel partner' by using their individual preferences and requests to select the right candidates.
Once a person passes the registration and personal introduction stage, their profiles are shared with candidates that match their preferences and the selection process begins. Our expansive database of candidates allows us to choose the right person for you at all times. We offer 100% confidential and exceptional services that deliver excellent results at all times.
Check Us Out!
If you are looking for a travel buddy, friend, or love partner for your next trip, visit www.212travelbuddy.com for more information and updates.
About 212Travelbuddy
is a matchmaking site with a unique popping difference. Our mission is to connect you with other single travelers going on the same trips with you and helping you get your fairy tale happy ever after! Unlike other traditional matchmaking services, we do not pressure people to end up in successful relationships. Rather we place more emphasis on people having fun and experiencing the magical feeling of traveling with a travel buddy without any form of pressure or the commitment of settling down. We also cater to people seeking to find a group of like-minded travelers and adventurers to travel places, explore destinations, and have amazing travel adventures.
Tina Andreeva
212TravelBuddy
+1 3057079999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn