More counties under burning restrictions to help prevent wildfires (published July 26, 2021)

To help ensure public safety and protect natural resources, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expanding burning restrictions. Effective 12:01 a.m., July 27, areas within state jurisdiction in Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Carlton, Clearwater, Mahnomen and Stearns counties are included in burning restrictions already in place for the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Morrison, St. Louis, Todd and Wadena counties.

Under these restrictions:

No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all lands.

No campfires – with or without a ring – are allowed on any DNR-managed lands. This applies to all campsites, cabins, picnic and other day-use areas. Camp stoves are permitted.

On non-DNR-managed lands, campfires may be allowed in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort. Check with the site manager for possible additional restrictions.

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits. Check with your local community for any additional restrictions.

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste.

The DNR is also temporarily barring all recreational fires on DNR-managed lands in these additional counties: western portion of Roseau and all of Douglas, Kanabec, Kittson, Mille Lacs, Otter Tail, Pine and Pope counties. These counties are not subject to the other restrictions on non-DNR lands listed above.

The burning restrictions will remain in effect until revised or terminated by the DNR commissioner when weather and environmental conditions indicate a significant reduction in fire danger. Tribal nations regulate open burning for their communities.

Linda Gormanson, the DNR’s burning permit coordinator, said the ongoing drought is fueling unusually high wildfire activity in Minnesota and that if conditions don’t improve, banning all campfires and limiting other activities such as welding could become a necessary response.

This year, more than 1,600 wildfires have burned more than 35,000 acres in Minnesota.

Check the DNR statewide fire danger and burning restrictions map and follow the fire prevention tips above. People who spot a wildfire should call 911.

Visit the DNR wildland fire information webpage for more information on current restrictions.