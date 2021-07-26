Update Derby Barracks / Death Investigation Updated

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2021 through 07/25/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crystal Lake, Barton

VIOLATION: Missing boaters/Death Investigations

VICTIM 1: Lawrence Bouchard, age 66 of Glover VT

VICTIM 2: Cheryl McLellan, age 65 of Glover VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

*Update 7/26/2021 at 1510 hours*

The Vermont State Police identified the victims in this incident as Lawrence Bouchard and Cheryl McLellan of Glover VT. The investigation remains ongoing and does not appear suspicious at this time. Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881

***initial news release 07/25/21 1755 hours***

On Saturday, 07/24/2021, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of an unoccupied pontoon boat adrift on Crystal Lake in the town of Barton. The boat was drifting from the south end of the lake to the north and several personal items, including a cell phone and wallet were located on the boat. An investigation and search efforts began and through that work it was learned that a male and female were associated to the boat. During this time, a truck with a boat trailer associated to the pontoon boat was located at a boat launch along the lake. Later, it was learned that the male and female utilized the boat launch sometime around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and set off onto the lake with their dog.

The investigation and search efforts continued until troopers located and removed the bodies of the deceased male and female from the lake during the early morning hours of Sunday, 07/25/2021. The dog, which is of an unknown breed, but described as a small, white dog, was not located.

The decedents were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death. The identities of the decedents are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and does not appear suspicious at this time.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Troop A East

802-334-8881

Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov